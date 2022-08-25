Did She-Hulk just tease World War Hulk?

In Episode 2 of She-Hulk, Mark Ruffalo appeared in a scene that might be setting up a World War Hulk movie.

She-Hulk Episode 2 dropped on Disney+ today, and featured a scene in which Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk speaks to Tatiana Maslany’s Jenn Walters, from space.

They discuss her potential new client as well as her new superhero name, then Jenn asks when he’s coming to LA. “Probably not for a minute,” comes the response. “I’ve got some things I need to take care of.”

He then jets off in what appears to be a Sakaaran courier ship similar to the one spotted at the start of the previous episode. Leaving us to speculate as to what those things might be, and whether they could involve World War Hulk.

What is World War Hulk?

Marvel The World War Hulk comic.

The World War Hulk comic is a limited series of 5 issues that hit shelves in 2007, courtesy of writer Grek Pak and artist John Romita Jr. It follows the events of Planet Hulk, elements of which were adapted in Thor: Ragnarok.

The story itself finds Hulk being banished from earth, then blaming the Illuminati for the death of his pregnant wife in an explosion. Enraged, and more powerful than ever because of the radiation he absorbed on Sakaar, Hulk drops by the moon the fight Black Bolt, then heads to Earth for revenge.

The rest of the story sees Hulk fighting – and beating – anyone and everyone he can get his hands on, including X-Men, New Avengers, Mighty Avengers, The Fantastic Four, and the U.S. Army.

But the most memorable sequence finds Hulk turning Madison Square Garden into a gladiatorial arena for superheroes to do battle.

It’s dark stuff, revolving around a very different Hulk to the one we’re used to seeing Mark Ruffalo play. But She-Hulk might be sowing the seeds, what with that aforementioned ship appearing in Episode 1, and Hulk potentially heading back to Sakaar in Episode 2. Could said business be a pregnant wife?

What has Mark Ruffalo said about a WWH movie?

Speaking to The Direct, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao recently said of Hulk: “He spent a lot of time off-planet as we saw in Thor: Ragnarok. And, we only got to see a little tiny bit of what his life was like when he was on that planet.

“God knows what Hulk got up to in the years he was there, so he’s gotta go back and handle some off-world things that happened during that time.”

As for whether he’d be game to star in a World War Hulk movie, Mark Ruffalo told Entertainment Tonight in the above clip: “Anytime they want to do it, I’m here.”

She-Hulk is currently streaming on Disney+, while we’ll have news of the World War Hulk movie as and when it breaks.