She-Hulk: That last big cameo, explained

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

She-Hulk Episode 9 features a major new character: Skaar, the son of the Hulk – but why has he been introduced, and what does it mean for the MCU? Let’s dig in.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law began with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) getting her gamma-radiated powers in a car crash with her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), after his blood infected her wound.

While he appeared briefly in the next episode, he’s been AWOL ever since, last seen flying through space.

The finale of She-Hulk doesn’t just answer where he’s been, but begins to peel back why he left – and it’s because of Skaar, his son. Let’s break him down.

She-Hulk Episode 9 spoilers to follow…

She-Hulk: Who is Skaar?

Skaar is the son of Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong. He first appeared in What If? Planet Hulk #1 in 2007, before making his canonical debut in the World War Hulk miniseries, and later starring in his own series, Skaar: Son of Hulk.

Unlike Bruce, Skaar was born with his powers. He was conceived on Sakaar, and emerged from his cocoon already looking like a preteen once Hulk had left the planet following a catastrophe that killed Caiera.

Marvel Comics

Skaar grew up without his father, and after being taken in by the planet’s savage creatures, he developed a brutal mindset. This came to a head when the Silver Surfer tried to warn the people of Sakaar that Galactus was planning to devour the planet. Instead of listening to him, Skaar was too focussed on seeking revenge against Axeman Bone, so he fought the Surfer and enslaved him with an Obedience Disk.

Skaar’s war against Axeman Bone was futile and ultimately endangered everyone on Sakaar, but even his mother’s spirit couldn’t reason with him. She took the “Old Power” – allowing him to draw power from the planet itself – away and banished him to Earth, before sacrificing herself to Galactus, as her Old Power would keep him well-fed.

Disney+

On Earth, Skaar had one goal: finding the Hulk and killing him for abandoning him. This mission sees him come to blows with the Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, and the US military.

“While Hulk had no memory of his son, this didn’t stop the raging titans from nearly causing a nuclear catastrophe during their brawl. After Hulk and the Warbound averted disaster, Skaar deemed Hulk wasn’t worthy enough to kill and left. They eventually reconciled after Hulk realized that he had become his abusive father, and in seeing himself in his son, embraced him,” Marvel explains.

She-Hulk: What are Skaar’s powers?

As you’d expect, Skaar has similar powers to the Hulk. He has superhuman strength, stamina, and durability, able to quickly recover from seemingly grave wounds and leap great distances and heights.

Skaar also has the Old Power, which can also solidify his skin and increase his strength even further by drawing on the power of the planet he’s on. Unlike the Hulk, Skaar can use this power to levitate stone and rock, even creating earthquakes and sensing the life forces of any other being on the planet.

She-Hulk: What happens to Skaar in the show?

Skaar is introduced towards the end of the She-Hulk finale, with Bruce arriving to join the family for lunch and introducing his son.

Nothing more is said, but we can expect Skaar to major role in whatever’s next for the Hulk.

She-Hulk: Does Skaar mean we’re getting World War Hulk?

This is the exciting bit: it seems way more likely we’re getting a World War Hulk movie following the introduction of Skaar, given he’s connected to the Planet Hulk storyline.

There was also that tease during Jen’s conversation with K.E.V.I.N. when he insists on Bruce’s return in the finale in order to explain where he’s been, she quips: “Save it for the movie.”

Confirmation, or wishful thinking? Time will tell.

She-Hulk is available to stream in its entirety now. You can sign up for Disney+ here.