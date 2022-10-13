She-Hulk: Caiera the Oldstrong, explained

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

She-Hulk Episode 9 features a cameo that sparks more questions than it answers – for example, who is Caiera the Oldstrong in the MCU? We’re here to break it down.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has reached the end of its first season, putting a meta spin on Marvel with a season finale you’ll never be able to predict.

As a show, it’s enjoyed playing with minor, more niche Marvel characters, like Mr Immortal, The Wrecking Crew, and Leap-Frog. It also gave us Charlie Cox as Daredevil, fighting against and alongside She-Hulk.

In the finale, the Hulk returns… and he’s brought someone important with him, a character who’s left fans wondering: who is Caiera the Oldstrong? Let’s dig in.

She-Hulk: Who is Caiera the Oldstrong?

Caiera the Oldstrong is the wife of the Hulk and mother of Skaar, their son conceived on the planet of Sakaar.

She was born to the Shadow People, an ancient extraterrestrial race who colonized Sakaar. This allowed her to tap into the “Old Power”, which allows her to draw power from and control any planet she’s on.

At the age of 13, Caiera was saved and enslaved by Prince Angmo II when the Spikes overran her home and killed her family. When he became the Red King, she served as his Warbound shadow.

She met the Hulk 30 years later when he was brawling on Sakaar as the “Green Scar” and tried to fight both her and the Red King. Caiera offered the Hulk a chance at peace, but he refused, and went on to become a rebel leader on the planet.

Marvel Comics

At first, she led armies in an attempt to defeat the Hulk. However, she eventually teamed up with him to take down the Red King, and when the Hulk was named as his successor, he chose her as his queen.

At this point, he revealed his true identity of Bruce Banner, and they conceived a child together: Skaar.

Disney+ Skaar was introduced in She-Hulk Episode 9.

Alas, her story takes a tragic trajectory from here: Caiera was killed in an accidental explosion, prompting the Hulk to leave Sakaar and abandon his child. Skaar became a rather vengeful young man, putting the planet in harm’s way against its greatest threat: Galactus, the devourer of worlds.

Caiera’s spirit tried to reason with Skaar, but she couldn’t help him. So, she banished him to Earth and sacrificed herself to Galactus, as her Old Power would be substantial enough to keep the villain’s hunger at bay.

“Hear me, Skaar. I died protecting you with my Old Power. I tried to guide you through this savage world. I warned you of the doom you chose. But you closed your ears. Let’s see whether you’ll listen any better… to your father,” she told him.

She-Hulk: How the finale connects to Caiera the Oldstrong

She-Hulk Episode 9 ends on a bombshell: Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) returns after jetting off to Sakaar, and he introduces his son, Skaar.

It’s unclear whether the MCU is following the exact path of the Planet Hulk and World War Hulk storylines, nor is it confirmed whether we’ll see Caiera in live-action in the future.

However, after past teases, it seems like we’re finally going to get a World War Hulk movie.

