Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

How many seasons of Andor will there be? Let’s break down what you can expect from Andor, the new Star Wars show on Disney+.

Andor is a prequel to Rogue One, in itself a Star Wars prequel. It follows the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the spy who rose from a thief to one of the Rebel Alliance’s greatest heroes.

In the first five episodes, we’ve seen Cassian on the run and teaming up with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Vel’s (Faye Marsay) team of Rebels on Aldhani, ready to strike the Empire for the first time.

Unlike past Star Wars shows which can theoretically continue indefinitely, Andor has a ticking clock – so, how many seasons of it will there be?

How many seasons of Andor will there be?

Andor will have two seasons on Disney+.

Much like the first season, there will be 12 episodes in Season 2. While the first season takes place over the course of a year, Season 2 will chronicle four years of Cassian’s life and missions.

Speaking to The Playlist, showrunner Tony Gilroy explained: “And what’s really cool, when we come back for part two, we’re going to jump a year, and we’re going to come back.

“It’s a year later, and all this sh*t’s happened, but we’re going to come back for a Friday, Saturday, and a Sunday, and then we’re going to jump a year.

“Then we’re going to do like five, six, seven days and jump a year, and then we’re going to do two weeks and jump a year. And the final block that we come back to is going to be the last five days before Rogue One.”

When is the Andor Season 2 release date?

Andor Season 2 is expected to release in late 2024, according to showrunner Tony Gilroy.

In an interview with The Wrap, he said they’re expecting to start shooting on Season 2 in November this year, and production is expected to stretch from November to August 2023.

“And then our post[-production] last time was about a year,” he added, meaning it’s unlikely we’ll see Andor Season 2 before fall 2024.

Andor is available to stream on Disney+ now. You can sign up to Disney+ here.