Andor Season 1 has come to a close with Episode 12 in an action-packed finale – if you want to catch yourself up on the key takeaways by the ending, here you go.

In Andor Episode 12, after months away in Niamos and imprisoned on Narkina 5, Cassian finally comes home to Ferrix following the death of his mother, Maarva. You can read our review here.

Cassian is savvy, so he knows it’s a prime opportunity… and a trap, whether it’s Dedra Meero, Syril Karn, or Luthen Rael looking to get rid of him before he can spill his secrets and endanger the Rebellion.

Chaos eventually erupts in the town, so let’s break down exactly what happened by the time the credits rolled, and what it could mean going forward.

Spoilers for Andor Episode 12 to follow…

Andor Episode 12 finale ending explained

First of all, let’s deal with Cassian. He manages to rescue Bix from the Imperial base at the hotel and put her on a ship with Brasso, Salman’s son Wilmon, B2EMO, and Jezzi, and tells them to travel past the Far Side Sea.

The droid is upset that Cassian isn’t going with them, but Bix assures everyone with a smile: “He’ll find us. Cassian will find us.” We can expect them to reunite in Season 2, although it’s worth bearing in mind that the next batch of episodes will unfold over the course of four years, so it’s unclear whether that’ll happen at the beginning, if at all.

Dedra Meero survives the riot – if only just. She’s decked after being hit over the head, and when she’s surrounded by the townsfolk, it seems she’s about to be dragged away to get her just desserts. Unfortunately, it’s her not-so-secret admirer Syril who took her to safety. “I should probably say thank you,” she tells him as she trembles. In fairness, she thought her life was over, but that doesn’t make their sexual tension any less icky.

Mon Mothma doesn’t get much to do in the finale, with the exception of handing her daughter over to Davo Sculdun’s son in exchange for his money laundering. It’s a depressing scene, and hopefully Season 2 will lean further into her work in the Rebel Alliance – perhaps this will be what pushes her over the edge. The sooner she ditches Perrin, the better.

Luthen heads back to his ship after failing to find Cassian, but Cassian is there waiting for him. “You came here to kill me, didn’t you?” he asks. “Kill me… or take me in.” Luthen grabs his blaster – god, I wish he pulled out his lightsaber, but that’s my one fan demand that wasn’t answered… I’m only human! – and poises himself to shoot.

He doesn’t pull the trigger. He laughs. An alliance has been formed, and the Rebellion lives to fight another day. May the Force be with them.

As for that jaw-dropping post-credits scene, you can read about that here.

Andor Season 1 is available to stream now. You can sign up for Disney+ here.