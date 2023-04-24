Barry Season 4 Episode 3 review: Bill Hader is a bona fide auteur

Season 3 Episode 4 of Barry reaffirms the show’s greatest gift: Bill Hader’s evolution not just as a magnetic, deranged leading man, but one of the most exciting talents behind the camera today.

HBO’s Sunday night output has never been as strong as it is right now. Until May 28, viewers can gorge on the two best shows on TV: Succession and Barry back to back, a 100-minute dose of laughs, drama, and trauma that simply cannot be beaten.

Both are on their curtain-closing seasons, and while the former – a super-rich satire with cyclical stakes that somehow never lose their thrill factor – is already heading out on a high, it’s more of the same, only better. The latter dramedy is a different beast, one defined by its distinct, harrowing lack of definition.

The first two episodes were a statement of intent: Barry has already broken us, and it’s not interested in trying to piece us back together. Shock and awe await.

Spoilers for Barry to follow…

Barry Season 4 Episode 3 opens with insane cameo

Even in its nascency, Hader’s directing style has clear trademarks: long tracking shots, car-mounted cinematography that centers its subject, and wide spaces that ground and heighten the horror and comic nature of its action (in that order) without ever losing control.