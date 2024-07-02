House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 revealed Aegon’s biggest mistake

Aegon isn’t a perfect king by any means, but the newest House of the Dragon episode might have just shown us his biggest error to date.

The debate of whether King Aegon Targaryen II is actually a decent monarch has been going ever since that crown was placed atop his head in House of the Dragon’s first season. But his latest move is his most ill-advised, and it doesn’t have anything to do with how he rules his kingdom.

In Season 2 Episode 3, House of the Dragon viewers were confronted with what is very likely the most awkward brotherly moment of all time. When Aegon takes his Kingsguard and new squire to a brothel, he rips open one of the curtains to find Aemond, naked as the day he was born, being comforted by the Madame, Sylvi.

Instead of ducking out of the situation immediately (like any sane person would do), Aegon proceeds to rip into his baby brother, teasing him mercilessly. It’s hard to watch, but it’s also Aegon’s dumbest move to date, considering what Aemond is capable of.

For House of the Dragon book readers, it’s obvious where we’re heading. Aegon’s got a big shock coming to him, and Aemond might just have something to do with it.

Aemond also happens to have the most powerful dragon in Westeros under his command, and a vengeful wrath to go with it.

Aegon might have free reign when it comes to firing the likes of Otto Hightower and promoting Criston Cole willy-nilly, but bullying one of the most dangerous men in all of the Seven Kingdoms isn’t a smart move, according to fans.

As one Reddit user pointed out: “Pissing off the guy that rides around on the equivalent of a Middle Ages nuke doesn’t seem like a bright move but maybe that’s just me.”

“Right??” said another. “Especially since he is next in line to be king.”

“I haven’t read the books, have no idea what’s gonna happen, but honestly Aemond scares me,” said another user. “He has a calculating darkness about him, wouldn’t surprise me in the least if he kills his brother and takes the throne for himself.”

One added: “Not to mention, this guy is the only relative who can kinda stand him and has the largest dragon, wtf Aegon? I know he was drunk, but it’s just plain stupid behavior to be doing this to an ally when there’s a war!”

“Why should Aemond continue following Aegon?” one asked. “Because he’s Aemond’s brother? Aemond is already opposing one sibling, he’s already branded a kinslayer. If Aegon keeps poking at him, well he might not like Aemond’s response.”

Find out what’s to come by keeping an eye on the House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule. Or, check out our guides to Hugh Hammer, Ulf the White, and Alys Rivers, for some explainers.