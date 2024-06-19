House of the Dragon fans catch Cheese hidden throughout Episode 1

Blood and Cheese made their debut in House of the Dragon Season 2’s first episode, and fans have since spotted Cheese sneaking around the castle beforehand.

Blood and Cheese is easily the most talked-about storyline of House of the Dragon Season 2 so far. This’ll happen when you have two assassins murdering an infant child, but especially when book fans are so specific on how the brutal scene should be depicted.

The murderous duo have been anticipated ever since House of the Dragon Season 1. But, fans were so distracted with their climactic moment, that they didn’t even spot Cheese wandering around the Red Keep ahead of time.

Since Episode 1 aired, many viewers have now spotted Cheese multiple times, walking around the castle with his soon-to-be-kicked dog. The most notable instance comes during court with King Aegon II, where the killer is walking in the background. (You can see him in the below clip.)

But, this isn’t his only sneaky appearance. Moments after Helaena first mentions her fear of “rats”, there’s a shot of him picking up a string of rodents. He even walks past the Small Council as they head into their meeting.

His subtle movements throughout the castle are haunting. While even Cheese doesn’t yet know of his bloody deeds, fans are devastated to see him hiding like this.

“I know Cheese was in the back for majority of the episode to show how easy it was so him to go in and out, but I didn’t see him here,” one X user admitted.

“So many people are convinced that the end was just dumb, when in fact there are details like this everywhere,” another pointed out.

“Cheese was also catching rats right at the moment Alicent and others are entering the Small Council hall,” added another.

“Okay but apart from the monster of a man he is, he takes his job seriously,” one user joked. “He was catching rats in the castle the entire episode.”

One fan had an even more tragic theory. They said: “The way [Aegon] probably sent for ratcatchers shortly after Helaena expressed her fear for ‘rats’ so when he saw Cheese pass him TWICE he patted himself on the back thinking he was doing his duty as a family man, by making his Queen feel less scared. Oh my God.”

For more, check out our guides to House of the Dragon Season 2's release schedule and Rhaenyra Targaryen's children.