Katee Sackhoff is getting her own Star Wars spinoff with Gina Carano

Published: 15/Oct/2020 6:21 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 7:36

by Isaac McIntyre
Netflix / Lucasfilm

Star Wars

Bo-Katan Kryze is reportedly set to team up with Gina Carano’s Cara Dune in a new Star Wars spinoff, after Katee Sackhoff makes her live-action debut as the Clone Wars hero in the second season of The Mandalorian next month.

According to Kessel Run Transmissions, who have tipped a number of Star Wars reports in the last few months, Sackhoff has already penned a deal to appear alongside former MMA star Gina Carano in another planned Disney+ spinoff series.

The limited-series run will focus on Bo-Katan ⁠— last seen in Rebels back in 2017 ⁠— and Cara Dune, who has appeared in several The Mandalorian episodes. The “team-up series” is set to take place after Mando’s sophomore season.

Katee Sackhoff is slated to make her live-action debut as Bo-Katan in the Disney Plus series’ second season next month. The Battlestar Galactica star voiced the Mandalorian heroine in eight episodes of The Clone Wars between 2012 and 2020.

She also briefly appeared in Rebels Season 4 premiere “Heroes of Mandalore.”

Bo-Katan was one of the main Mandalorian heroes in The Clone Wars series.
While KRT’s sources may not be clear, more hard evidence has since emerged that the report is on the money; soon after the news first broke, Sackhoff herself liked a tweet from The Star Wars Underground detailing the rumors.

It’s not official confirmation, of course, but it’s pretty darn close.

The title pairing for the new spinoff ⁠— Death Watch commander Bo-Katan Kryze and Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune ⁠— is certainly not one Dexerto would have tipped.

Neither character would have much crossover in their backstories, unless they are both tied to the Purge of Mandalore, orchestrated by Moff Gideon. More likely, however, the two heroes will simply link up in The Mandalorian Season 2.

From there, it’s anyone’s guess. The “team-up” could come from something that happens in the upcoming season of the flagship Disney Plus show. It could simply be one is a lead hero and the other is a secondary character in the narrative.

Cara Dune was a big part of the first season of The Mandalorian.
These reports come after Star Wars Unity reported the Cara Dune spinoff would have a second character at the lead. This was due to the fact Gina Carano and “one of the new cast members really hit off” during filming, and asked to star together.

Star Wars insider ManaByte actually suggested the new cast member was Sackhoff, playing Bo-Katan Kryze, at the time. Now that appears to have been confirmed.

It's not clear how Bo-Katan and Cara Dune will "team-up" in their new spinoff series.
⁠Until a Disney announcement drops, however, keep a pinch of salt handy.

There’s been a host of Star Wars spinoff rumors in the past few months ⁠— Mace Windu, Thrawn, Boba Fett, Ben Solo, and Lando Calrissian series have all allegedly been given the green light ⁠— and it’s not likely all of them will get off the ground.

What we know about His Dark Materials Season 2: cast, trailer, more

Published: 15/Oct/2020 1:01

by Tanner Pierce
HBO/BBC

His Dark Materials

HBO has recently announced that the second season of His Dark Materials, which is based on the second book in the Philip Pullman-authored series titled The Subtle Knife, will be hitting the network in just over a month. Here’s what we know about the second season.

It’s safe to say that His Dark Materials is a huge show for both HBO and the BBC. The series’ second season had a notably unusual time schedule, with the season getting a renewal and production starting before the first one was even released, which is usually a sign that the studio is extremely confident in the project. Now, a year after the first season hit TV screens, the new season is almost upon fans.

But who’s in the new season, what could it possibly be about, and when is the first episode actually dropping on HBO and HBO Max? Here’s what you need to know.

Cast and plot

According to HBO, Season 2 of His Dark Materials picks up right where Season 1 left off. The bridge between the multiverse has been made and Lyra has stepped through it and into a “bright new world”. As previously mentioned, it’s going to be based on the second book in the series, The Subtle Knife.

Most of the cast from the first season is returning, including stars Dafne Keen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, Will Keen, and more. There is, however, one notable exception. James McAvoy, who played Lord Asriel in the first season, may not be appearing in the season due to the state of the world.

While almost all of the first season was filmed before everything shut down, it was already confirmed by Deadline back in July 2020, that an episode based entirely around his character, which was planned for Season 2, won’t be released.

While it’s unclear if this means he won’t be appearing in any capacity, don’t expect him to show up too much.

His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 Release Date

Given everything going on in the world, it’s almost an unspoken assumption that everything in the entertainment world would be delayed. That being said, given the fact that filming for the series wrapped in December 2019, the production team were more than likely able to work on the visual effects at home, which allowed the series to stay on schedule.

On October 12, 2020, HBO announced that His Dark Materials Season 2 will be making its debut on November 16, 2020, almost a year exactly after the release of the first season.

We’ll be updating this article as more info comes out, however, given the fact we’re so close to the premiere, there may not be any new info for a while.

