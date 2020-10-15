Bo-Katan Kryze is reportedly set to team up with Gina Carano’s Cara Dune in a new Star Wars spinoff, after Katee Sackhoff makes her live-action debut as the Clone Wars hero in the second season of The Mandalorian next month.

According to Kessel Run Transmissions, who have tipped a number of Star Wars reports in the last few months, Sackhoff has already penned a deal to appear alongside former MMA star Gina Carano in another planned Disney+ spinoff series.

The limited-series run will focus on Bo-Katan ⁠— last seen in Rebels back in 2017 ⁠— and Cara Dune, who has appeared in several The Mandalorian episodes. The “team-up series” is set to take place after Mando’s sophomore season.

Katee Sackhoff is slated to make her live-action debut as Bo-Katan in the Disney Plus series’ second season next month. The Battlestar Galactica star voiced the Mandalorian heroine in eight episodes of The Clone Wars between 2012 and 2020.

She also briefly appeared in Rebels Season 4 premiere “Heroes of Mandalore.”

While KRT’s sources may not be clear, more hard evidence has since emerged that the report is on the money; soon after the news first broke, Sackhoff herself liked a tweet from The Star Wars Underground detailing the rumors.

It’s not official confirmation, of course, but it’s pretty darn close.

Katee Sackhoff liking a tweet from @TheSWU about our report. Coincidence? I think not. pic.twitter.com/5ebWIIu2UF — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) October 15, 2020

The title pairing for the new spinoff ⁠— Death Watch commander Bo-Katan Kryze and Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune ⁠— is certainly not one Dexerto would have tipped.

Neither character would have much crossover in their backstories, unless they are both tied to the Purge of Mandalore, orchestrated by Moff Gideon. More likely, however, the two heroes will simply link up in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Read more: Star Wars favorite Ahsoka confirmed for The Mandalorian debut

From there, it’s anyone’s guess. The “team-up” could come from something that happens in the upcoming season of the flagship Disney Plus show. It could simply be one is a lead hero and the other is a secondary character in the narrative.

These reports come after Star Wars Unity reported the Cara Dune spinoff would have a second character at the lead. This was due to the fact Gina Carano and “one of the new cast members really hit off” during filming, and asked to star together.

Star Wars insider ManaByte actually suggested the new cast member was Sackhoff, playing Bo-Katan Kryze, at the time. Now that appears to have been confirmed.

⁠Until a Disney announcement drops, however, keep a pinch of salt handy.

There’s been a host of Star Wars spinoff rumors in the past few months ⁠— Mace Windu, Thrawn, Boba Fett, Ben Solo, and Lando Calrissian series have all allegedly been given the green light ⁠— and it’s not likely all of them will get off the ground.

