Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku – Release date, trailer, cast & plot

The newest anime on the block is Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, so here’s everything we know about the show so far, including its release date, cast, trailer, and plot.

Spring always brings a bunch of new exciting anime, and one of the most anticipated of this year so far is Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, which is coming to Crunchyroll very soon.

There had been little information surrounding the anime up until recently, with many falsely assuming it would drop in 2022. But this delayed start has only served to drum up more hype.

But what will the anime be about, and is there a release date by now? Well, read on, and we’ll explain all…

Article continues after ad

Hell’s Paradise release date

The Hell’s Paradise anime is set to come out on April 1, 2023. It will be released on Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and Netflix.

The anime was first announced back at Jumpe Festa 2022 on December 19, 2021, so it’s been a long wait, but thankfully it should be worth it.

Hell’s Paradise cast: Who’s in the anime?

So far, the voice actor cast list is as thus:

Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru

Yumiri Hanamori as Sagiri Yamada Asaemon

Ryohei Kimura as Chobei Aza

Kensho ono as Toma Yamada Asaemon

Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha

Tetsu Inada as Gantetsusai Tamiya

Aoi Ichikawa as Fuchi Yamada Asaemon

Koichi Makoto as Nurugai

Yamashita Daiki as Senta Yamada Asaemon

Kobayashi Chikahiro as Shion Yamada Asaemon

Kobayashi Yuusuke as Tenza Yamada Asaemon

The anime is being helmed by Studio MAPPA, who is known for other great animes such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Attack on Titan. In the director’s seat sits Kaori Makita, who has been an episode director for Attack on Titan and Yuri on Ice.

Article continues after ad

Hell’s Paradise trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer was released late last year, depicting all the action that is to come. Though by action that is to come, we of course mean blood that is to spill. Check the trailer out below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Last month there was the release of the finale trailer, which you can also watch below:

This final trailer showcases the personalities of your upcoming favourite anime characters, along with the setting of the series. The trailer also previews the opening song of the series, which is Millenium Parade and Sheena Ringo’s “Ｗ●ＲＫ”.

Hell’s Paradise plot: What will happen in the anime?

The anime will of course be following the plot of Yuji Kaku’s manga of the same name. Said manga was released in Shueisha’s Shōnen Jump+ online magazine from January 2018 to January 2021, spanning a total of 127 chapters.

Article continues after ad

The official Crunchyroll plot for the anime is as thus:

The Edo period is nearing its end. Gabimaru, a shinobi formerly known as the strongest in Iwagakure who is now a death row convict, is told that he will be acquitted and set free if he can bring back the Elixir of Life from an island that is rumored to be the Buddhist pure land Sukhavati. In hopes of reuniting with his beloved wife, Gabimaru heads to the island along with the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. Upon arriving there, they encounter other death row convicts in search of the Elixir of Life… as well as a host of unknown creatures, eerie manmade statues, and the hermits who rule the island. Can Gabimaru find the Elixir of Life on this mysterious island and make it back home alive?

Article continues after ad

Just a heads up that the artwork of the manga has been compared to Junji Ito’s, for both its beauty and its grotesque-ness, wo don’t expect this anime to be a peaceful walk in the park.

This article will be updated when we find out more.

In the meantime, check out our other Animation hubs below:

Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Super Mario Bros Movie | Invincible Season 2