Where was Heartstopper Season 2 filmed? All filming locations

Where was Heartstopper Season 2 filmed? The second chapter of the heartwarming Netflix series dropped earlier this month, so here’s your guide to the show’s filming locations.

Heartstopper’s debut season, based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels of the same name, took the world by storm when it arrived on Netflix last year thanks to its authentic LGBTQ+ representation and its heartfelt coming-of-age story.

While much of the first chapter centered on the relationship between Charlie and Nick, as well as their friends at Truham Grammar School, Season 2 delves into more serious topics such as mental health and bullying.

It also takes us on a trip away from its usual UK location to the continent – so, as fans are busy binge-watching Heartstopper Season 2, here’s your guide to the show’s filming locations. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Heartstopper Season 2 filming locations

Much of Heartstopper is set and shot in England, UK, while Season 2 also takes the gang to Paris, France, where they embark on the ultimate school trip and Charlie and Nick get to spend more alone time together.

Speaking about the decision to bring the crew to Paris, Oseman said: “When I originally created the comic, I chose Paris because it was a believable school trip location – easily travelable from the UK and lots of cultural landmarks. But thematically it marks a step outside of the cozy, relatable world of Truham that we have come to know in season one.

“As the characters are growing up little by little, they are thrust into a big new world. Away from home and the prying eyes of parents, they’re getting a first little taste of adulthood. And with that comes new experiences and a lot of drama.”

So, without further ado, here are the main filming locations of Heartstopper Season 2.

Slough, England

Netflix

Many scenes from Heartstopper Season 2 were filmed in Slough, an English town located in Berkshire, about 20 miles west of central London. This includes moments in and around Truham.

“The same goes for park scenes, such as the one in Episode 2, when Charlie, Nick, and Nellie sprawl out on a blanket, a noteworthy occasion that ends with Nick posting a photo of Charlie and his beloved pup on Instagram, making things extra official,” states Netflix’s Tudum.

In Episode 3, Slough is also the setting for the post-exam bonfire party, during which time Nick tries to come out to his rugby friends.

E-Act Park Burnham Academy, England

Netflix

While Truham is a fictional school, some of the scenes are filmed at the E-ACT Burnham Park Academy, a former co-educational academy in Buckinghamshire, England, according to the Radio Times.

A small part of the campus is situated in Slough, making it an ideal setting for the production team. E-ACT shutdown as a real academy in 2019 due to falling student numbers, although its campuses remain in place today.

Farnham, England

Netflix

Farnham is another English filming location used for shooting scenes for Heartstopper Season 2. It is a market town and civil parish in Surrey, England, situated around 36 miles southwest of London.

Highlighting which scenes were shot in Farnham, Tudum said: “In Episode 7, Elle gets an opportunity to display her art at the Lambert School’s ‘Here and Queer’ exhibition. The whole gang attends to show support and a lot plays out on the campus, from Isaac considering his sexuality at the exhibit to Ben apologizing to Charlie for previous wrongdoings.”

Eiffel Tower, France

Netflix

It wouldn’t be a Paris trip without the Eiffel Tower, and so it’s no surprise this shows up in Heartstopper Season 2 as the gang head to the French capital for their school trip.

Charlie star Joe Locke spoke with Netflix about why Paris makes for the perfect location, stating: “Paris is such an important part of the story. It’s when Nick and Charlie come out as a couple. All of the other characters have very integral moments in Paris too because obviously, it’s the City of Love. It’s a great part of the season.”

Notre-Dame de Paris, France

Netflix

Another famous landmark that makes an appearance in the second chapter is Notre-Dame de Paris, with Nick and Charlie taking an adorable selfie together in front of the fixture.

The cathedral dates back to the 12th century. Revered for its architectural grandeur, it has witnessed significant historical events, including in April 2019 when a devastating fire severely damaged the structure, especially its wooden roof and spire.

Global efforts have since been mobilized for its restoration, and it’s set to reopen to the public in 2024.

Sacre Coeur Basilica, France

Netflix

Another Heartstopper Season 2 filming location was the Sacre Coeur Basilica, situated atop the Montmartre hill in Paris. This Roman Catholic church, known for its stunning Romano-Byzantine architecture, was constructed between 1875 and 1914 and offers panoramic views of the city.

The beautiful landmark is seen in Episode 4, when Charlie and Nick sit on the steps outside and enjoy an ice cream. And it was here that Nick star Kit Connor found inspiration while shooting scenes.

“There was one morning where everyone was a little bit exhausted,” he said. “Then I suddenly found myself on the top of the Sacre Coeur. I was watching the sunrise and it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life.

“That was the moment where I had to pinch myself. We were shooting in Paris, in these beautiful places. There was something really special about it.”

The Louvre, France

Netflix

In Episode 5, Charlie, Nick, Tao, Elle, and co all head to The Louvre while they’re in Paris to get their fill of art and culture – including the most famous painting in the world: the Mona Lisa. Although it’s safe to say Darcy is not impressed, firmly telling the group: “It’s rubbish.”

The visit goes awry when Charlie’s eating disorder causes him to pass out in the middle of the gallery, leading to him having a heart to heart with Nick about his struggles.

Heartstopper Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.