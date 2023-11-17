Goosebumps Ending Explained: Did the characters stop Slappy?

The main characters in Goosebumps thought they had gone through the worst and got rid of Slappy for good, but by the Season 1 ending, Slappy’s reign of terror proves to be harder to kill off than originally intended.

Everything seems to have been good and dandy as Margot, James, Lucas, Isaiah, and Isabella got rid of Slappy by hurdling off the edge of a snowy cliff. By all accounts it marked the end for the evil puppet, but was it really? In Goosebumps Episode 9, fans learned Mr. Bratt was a struggling writer who was short on money until inheriting the Biddle home.

Now that the adventures of being possessed by Biddle are over, he returns to writing. He develops a story based on what happened. The only problem is the publishers hate the ending. With no real ideas, Mr. Biddle gets a horrible lightbulb moment to request the help of Slappy.

Saying the magical incantation, Slappy returns but in his original form. The Goosebumps ending has the beloved main characters meet the real Slappy and his grand plan to change the world. But does he succeed? Let’s find out. Reader beware! Spoilers ahead!

Does the Goosebumps team manage to thwart Slappy for good by the ending?

Goosebumps ending is a dynamic cliffhanger as Margot uses a spell to help heal Isaiah from his wounds. To add another layer of gloom and trouble, Mr. Biddle has once again become possessed by the real Slappy.

The finale episode begins with a breakdown of who Slappy really is – a former army lieutenant who discovers how to use magic and becomes Kanduu. Having been trapped within the Slappy doll by his ex-business partner, Mr. Bratt’s incantation set him free back into his originally preserved body. Now able to roam around freely and with the characters back from Portland, he sets his plan in motion.

Using his hallucination powers he manifests a fake reality where Lucas’s father is alive and was in witness protection. His plan works by fooling Lucas and turning him into a dummy. While trying to do the same with Isaiah, it doesn’t work. Isaiah realizes certain discrepancies, breaks the allusion, and goes to stop Margot from falling for her own illusion. The same goes for James and Isabella, but Isabella had figured it out on her own.

While following Lucas to the school’s field, they discover he’s become a puppet and are taken hostage by Nora and Margot’s father. All the adults in town have been turned into puppets. The characters then learn what Mr. Bratt had done and that Harold Biddle was only a pawn for Kanduu’s true plan. Using the spells he’ll unleash monsters into the world. He believes they will stop humans from becoming monsters themselves. Kanduu plans to burn all of the human puppets as a form of sacrifice.

Needing to stop him, Mr. Bratt tells the characters that Franz Maher found a way but there’s no record of it. Taking Mr. Bratt’s suggestion of asking Franz themselves, they resurrect him. But it doesn’t go as planned when Franz betrays them and helps Kanduu set everyone on fire.

In reality, it was a trick. Mr. Biddle was disguised as Franz so that he could render Kanduu into a puppet like the others. They try to look for a spell, but Kanduu turns back to normal. He says a new spell bringing the ghouls surface to take over. Meanwhile, Isaiah frees the others and tells Margot to find a spell to stop him.

Margot says an incantation that reverses the original spell that saved Kanduu. In return, he’s now mortal, wounded, and devoured by the ghouls. In the chaos of it all and angered, Kanduu shoots Isaiah. While everyone turns human, Isaiah is in intensive with slim chances of survival.

Margot tells him the truth about wanting to be with him and uses the spell that saved Kanduu on Isaiah. A guilt-ridden Mr. Bratt goes to the bathroom. To his utter dismay, he looks in the mirror and sees Kanduu. He’s become possessed – again.

