Goosebumps cast & characters in the Disney Plus series

R.L. Stines’s beloved spooky tales come back to life in Disney+’s reboot series, Goosebumps, and includes some familiar yet new faces in its cast as the lead characters.

For anyone who grew up in the ’90s, R.L. Stines’s creepy horror tales were the thing of nightmares for young kids. Who can forget the chilling mask and none other than the evil Slappy? The Goosebumps stories have seen previous on-screen adaptations before with a 2015 movie and a sequel in 2018.

But for original fans, nothing beats the 1995 anthology series with its iconic theme song. But Disney+ hopes to add a new chapter to R.L. Stine’s horror story fame with the 2023 TV series. This time a group of small-town teenagers must work together when a vengeful spirit is after them and is connected to their parents’ past.

The cast list for Goosebumps has some familiar faces like Justin Long and Lucifer star Rachel Harris. Here’s the full cast list for the series and the characters they will play.

Contents

Goosebumps cast and characters:

The official synopsis for Disney+’s Goosebumps read: “A group of five high schoolers unleash supernatural forces upon their town, now they must work together in order to save it.”

Justin Long: Mr. Bratt

Disney+

In the role of Mr. Bratt is Justin Long, his character is the new teacher at the local high school. He becomes involved in the grand mystery when he becomes the new owner of the Biddle house.

Long is a popular actor in the comedy genre having starred in Dodgeball, Jeepers Creepers, Accepted, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, and Alvin and the Chipmunks. Some of his other roles include F is for Family and Live Free or Die Hard.

Miles McKenna: James

Disney+

One of the five teenagers leading Goosebumps is actor Miles McKenna as James. In the series, James comes from a rich background and is best friends with football player Isaiah. He’s also an LGBTQ character.

Mckenna is better known for his work as a vlogger, actor, and LGBTQIA+ advocate. His YouTube channel, MilesChronicles, caters to comedic skits, and talks about gender identity. Before Goosebumps, he played Alex in Amazon Prime’s Nocturne, and Justin in All Night.

Ana Yi Puig: Isabella

Disney+

In Goosebumps, actor Ana Yi Puig plays the role of Isabella, one of the teenagers set to solve Bidle’s mystery. The character is known as a fly on the wall and invisible to the people around her. After her own run-in with mystery, she joins the others to uncover the truth.

The Asian and Puerto Rican actor has a few roles under her belt having played Tiff Myers for an episode of Gossip Girl in 2022. She also played young Tiffany Blanchette in Senior Year and voices Pearl in Jade Armor.

Zack Morris: Isaiah

Disney+

Goosebumps star football player Isaiah is played by actor Zack Morris. In the series, the character is Mr. Popular on the receiving end of trying to get a football scholarship to college. He and his group of friends get caught up in their parents’ history with Bidle.

The English actor is notoriously known for his role as Keegan Baker in the 2017 series EastEnders. He will also star in a British thriller titled Jericho Ridge.

Isa Briones: Margot

Disney+

Part of the Goosebumps cast is actor Isa Briones as Margot. The character is a childhood friend of Isaiah and the high school principal’s daughter. She too becomes entangled in the secrets their parents have kept and now puts them in danger.

Briones looks familiar for a few reasons. She rose to fame as Dahj and Soji Asha, Sutra, and Kore Soong in Stark Trek: Picard. She also played a minor role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. With her background in musical theater, she was also the youngest performer in the first tour of Hamilton.

Will Price: Lucas

Disney+

In the role of Luca is actor Will Price. The character is the goofball and daredevil of the group and Nora’s son. He joins the others when the mystery taking place affects him and his mother.

Compared to his cast, Goosebumps is one of Price’s most notable roles in his career. He played Johnny Alecco in Brave the Dark, and Caleb in one episode of Mosquito Coast. In Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer, he also appeared in one episode.

Rachel Harris: Nora

Disney+

Rachel Harris joined the Goosebumps cast as Nora, one of the parents. Along with the other parents of the main characters, she hides a secret from their past that is now haunting their children. Nora also owns the local cafe by the shore.

Lucifer fans would instantly recognize Harris as she played Dr. Linda Martin from 2016 until 2021. She was also a series regular on Surviving Jack. All Suits fans would remember her as Sheila Sazs for 27 episodes. She also played Susan Heffley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies.

Rob Huebel: Colin

Playing school principal Colin is actor Rob Huebel. In Goosebumps, Colin is the easygoing yet nurturing school principal. He’s also Margot’s father. Unlike the other parents, he’s not involved in the mystery.

Huebel is best known for his comedic roles and his comedy work. One of his well-recognized roles is as Dr. Owen Maestro on the Adult Swim series Children’s Hospital. He also played Rusell in The League and worked on Human Giant. The actor has also done voice work for Bob’s Burgers and Axe Cop.

Ben Cockell: Harold Biddle

Disney+

The central antagonist of Goosebumps is Harold Biddle played by actor Ben Cockell. The series revolves around Biddle’s need for revenge against the people from his past. To do so, he possesses Mr. Bratt.

Cockell is known for his recurring role as Jackson in The Mysterious Benedict Society and Young Morgan Edge in The CW’s Superman and Lois. Some of his other works include A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting and Caleb in The Baby-Sitters Club.

You can read more Disney+ coverage here and more TV and movie coverage here.