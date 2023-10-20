Goosebumps explained: What really happened to Harold Biddle?

The true story behind Harold Biddle’s (Ben Cockell) death is finally revealed in the sixth episode of Goosebumps and will have fans questioning who was really at fault for his demise.

Margot (Isa Briones), Isaiah (Zack Morris), James (Miles McKenna), Isabella (Ama Yi Puig), and Lucas (Will Price) dive deeper into the mystery of what happened to Biddle and how their parents are involved. Fans were previously led to believe that their parents purposely broke into his house and left him to die in the fire as a teenager. As James said, “Omg, we’re murdering nepo babies!”

But there must be more to the story. It’s hard to believe that four teenagers would knowingly and willingly go out of their way to murder a classmate. Goosebumps Episode 5 also revealed that Margot’s mother was a close friend of Biddle and one of his only pals.

The story behind Biddle’s death is far more complicated than originally imagined, and the reason for him haunting his supposed old friends is all tied to one R.L. Stine villain. Reader beware! Spoilers ahead!

Harold Biddle became enamored by Slappy in Goosebumps

Moving to Port Lawrence, the Biddles inherit a house left behind by a relative, and Harold Biddle finds Slappy behind the basement wall and becomes too consumed by the infamous villain dummy.

The story begins in the 1920s with a magician named Ephraim Bratt. Tired of not making it, he goes to Madam Zelda’s magic shop and finds a ventriloquist dummy. He says a Latin incantation found in his vest pocket, and Slappy comes to life. The two become a sensation, and Ephraim becomes Slappy’s assistant. Over time, Ephraim neglects his family for fame. But when fame begins to run out, his manager suggests something new, angering Slappy and forcing Ephraim to turn him into a dummy.

At a hotel, a package arrives that appears to be a small dummy coffin. Before Ephraim says the incantation, he gets a vision of death and fire. Afraid, he locks Slappy away in his case. Weeks later, he moves to Port Lawrence to guard Slappy. Ephraim is now much older and stashes Slappy away behind the wall in the basement.

Years later, The Biddles arrive in 1993 after a real estate agent finds Ephraim’s next of kin. Harold Biddle is a loner who was bullied at his last school. He has unique hobbies like collecting worms and finding a few of Ephraim’s things to keep like the mask. His father also gifts him the camera on his first day of school. It’s because of the camera that he meets Margot’s mom Sarah and Nora. While developing a friendship with her and the others, he’s still a “loser.”

In a fit of rage, he throws things in the basement and creates a hole in the brick wall. He soon hears a voice and finds Slappy. Saying the incantation, Slappy comes to life and helps Biddle become more liked by his peers by doing ventriloquism. But something has changed in him for the worse. Biddle becomes consumed by Slappy and his desires. One day, Nora sees them together and sees Slappy alive. She tells Nora and becomes worried for her friend.

Things take a dire turn when at the school showcase, Slappy goes too far, exposing everyone’s secrets and insulting them. Nora and the others realize Slappy is dangerous.

Goosebumps reveals Harold Biddle’s death was an accident

Wanting to save Biddle from Slappy, Nora, Sarah, and the others plan to sneak into his home to steal the dummy, but they accidentally trap Biddle in the basement to burn alive.

By the time of Biddle’s death, he’s become too controlled by Slappy to realize Sarah and the others care for him and want to help him. One night, they decide the only way to help is by breaking into his home and stealing Slappy. Ben, Isaiah’s father, learns that the others weren’t lying when he sneaks into the basement to get Slappy and he comes alive.

Biddle is in the house when Slappy causes the house to shake, the lights go out, and the chandelier falls. Scared beyond belief, Biddle goes to the basement for safety. The others arrive with Sarah, saying they have to also help Biddle. But Biddle doesn’t believe them and locks the basement door.

When Ben gives the door a good push, it causes Biddle to fall down the flight of stairs and his candle to fall on a flammable liquid. Unable to open the basement door, Biddle is left to burn alive. The others flee as a fire erupts with Biddle’s face screaming in anguish.

