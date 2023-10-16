Goosebumps producers explain why Margot isn’t tied to an RL Stine book

Margot (Isa Briones) is one of the five central teen characters in Goosebumps by Disney+ – but as the rest of the characters get their own storylines tied to a classic R.L. Stine novel, series executive producers explain why her overall storyline is a bit different.

In the 2023 series, Margot is the daughter of the school principal and dealing with her mother and father’s rocky relationship. She also happens to be lifelong childhood friends with the school’s star athlete, Isaiah (Zack Morris). Not to mention Isaiah’s girlfriend dislikes how close they are.

But as Goosebumps progressed, each character had a solo story with an R.L. Stine classic. Isaiah took on the haunted camera, Isabella faced the dangers of the mask, Lucas ate some creepy worms, and James faced the trouble of the cuckoo clock. But what about Margot?

Up until Goosebumps Episode 5, Margot has no direct link to an R.L. Stine novel or story. Goosebumps executive producers, Pavun Shetty and Conor Welch spoke to Dexerto at New York ComicCon to explain Margot’s purpose.

Goosebumps has Margot as a form of mother figure

When it comes to Margot’s role among the teen characters, Goosebumps producer Pavun Shetty explains she acts as the more “adult” character who keeps everyone in line.

Throughout the first five episodes of the series, it’s clear that Margot has no interest in the typical teen experience. She arrived “on time” to Isaiah’s Halloween party at the Biddle house, unaware everyone else arrived fashionably late. Throughout the party, she also doesn’t mingle with people.

According to Shetty, Margot is a more mature character compared to the others. It’s one of the reasons why she doesn’t have a direct connection to a Stine novel.

“She’s not from an exact book, her storyline like the others. But she’s a character that’s always kind of had one foot out the door and the town. She always thought she was better than everyone there. She wants to go with her mom was in Seattle, so she’s already more adult than everyone anyway,” explained Shetty. “So all these other kids are dealing with their own issues and are very self-absorbed until she comes in and kind of straightens everyone out and actually jumps back in time to save the day. And so that’s inherent with her character always being the parent figure.”

Shetty’s explanation sheds light on why Biddle chose her to read his journal and take her into the past of what happened to him. Despite knowing of its dangers, Margot is determined to uncover the truth and reality of Biddle’s quest for revenge.

For the other characters, Welch explained each Stine storyline tied to their personal journey of self-discovery. Isabella (Ana Yi Puig) is a wallflower and online troll, who finds a mask and becomes a different and more confident version of herself. All the while, realizing her double persona online and with the mask only hurts people closest to her. Shetty added that the Goosebumps characters always came first, and were then elevated with Stine’s stories and level of horror.

