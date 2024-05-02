Ghost’s Rite Here Rite Now movie: Release date, plot & more

The haunting and gothic world of the popular Swedish metal band ‘Ghost’ is coming to cinemas with their debut feature movie, Rite Here Right Now.

Concert movies are all the rage, with Ghost’s upcoming film being the latest entry in the genre.

Ghost has been in the spotlight over the last few years for their theatrical and dynamic storytelling as a heavy metal rock band. Their style leans towards religious connotations, with frontrunner Tobias Forge dressed as anti-Pope Papa Emeritus IV. The members are dressed as “nameless ghouls.”

The band’s presence on stage has enthralled fans for years, and now, they’re coming to the big screen. Rite Here Rite Now will be the band’s first major on-screen work, using plot elements from their online web series.

The band is set to razzle and dazzle like never before with the movie even enticing non-metal fans.

Rite Here Rite Now: Who are Ghost?

The Grammy award-winning Swedish rock band was first formed in 2006 by frontman Tobias Forge and has gone on to be one of the leading groups in the genre.

Ghost first came into fruition when Forge recorded the song “Stand by Him” with his former Repugnant bandmate Gustaf Lindström. By 2008, they realized their image didn’t fit the style of music they were creating, deciding to lean into their love of horror movies and Scandinavian metal.

Forge became the band’s lead singer, taking on the character Papa Emeritus IV. He became their official frontman in 2017 due to a lawsuit over royalty disputes with former bandmates. Before the dispute, Forge wasn’t publically known as the man behind the mask.

But due to the Pope character constantly changing and former bandmates claiming Forge wanted to change the band to a solo act with hired musicians, Forge made his identity public. Besides Forge, the band is made of Nameless Ghouls who conceal their identities with their costumes.

The band gained traction in 2013 with the album Infestissumam. Their 2015 album Meliora hit the U.S. charts with their lead single “Cirice,” earning them the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.

Rite Here Rite Now: What’s the movie about?

The movie combines footage from Ghost’s two-night finale from their 2023 RE-IMPERATOUR live tour and a storyline narrative piecing together loose threads from their long-running web series.

It’s more than a concert movie, as Ghost is set to give their legion of fans something to dream about.

On their official website, a synopsis for the film reads, “Shot over the course of GHOST’s two sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ hallowed Kia Forum, RITE HERE RITE NOW fully immerses viewers in the technicolor melodrama of the vaunted live ritual that has helped to propel Sweden’s foremost theatrical rock export to GRAMMY-winning, chart-topping, arena-headlining status the world over.”

Using the storyline elements from their web series will also introduce some familiar characters that fans have seen before, all while going behind the scenes with Papa Emeritus IV, whose fate is described as in the Ministry’s hands.

According to Kerrang, Forge explained that when Ghost was first signed, CEO Tom Whalley asked what the band’s story was, believing it was vital to get new fans to care.

“I said that because we were a new ‘baby’ band, and more importantly we were an anonymous baby band, there wasn’t really a compelling story to tell. Not yet, anyway. But I told him that if he wanted a story, I could come up with one,” said the frontrunner. “This film is the fruit of that conversation.”

Fans may notice the movie’s official title are the lyrics from Ghost’s “Square Hammer” song from their 2016 album Meliora.

Fans should mark their calendars as the movie will be in cinemas for two nights on June 20 and 22, 2024.

Rite Here Rite Now will be under the release of Trafalgar Releasing with Alex Ross Perry serving as its director. Trafalgar Releasing is known for bringing the concert experience to fans with hits like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

The official announcement revealed the movie will be made available to global audiences.

“Collaborating with Tobias to expand the saga of Ghost into a feature film has been a wicked delight. This movie allowed us to be inspired by everything from silent horror to The Great Rock n’ Roll Swindle, from Ralph Bakshi to KISSAlive II. The influences were many, but above all, the ultimate goal was to make a one-of-a-kind feast not only for Ghost fans, but all lovers of the cinematic alchemy between rock spectacle and spooky delights,” said the director.

Rite Here Rite Now: Is there a trailer?

The first official trailer will premiere on May 9, 2024. Ghost has released a teaser for the movie and an official poster. Check them out below:

Alongside the official trailer, pre-sale tickets will be made available. An accompanying soundtrack will also be released.

Rite Here Rite Now will be a welcome treat for die-hard fans and will be added to the list of new movies releasing this month.