An overlooked 2020 action-thriller starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau just cracked Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched chart.

Already a star in his native Denmark, Coster-Waldau rose to international prominence as Jaime Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

He played Jaime across all eight seasons of the fantasy series, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

Since then, Coster-Waldau has appeared in several big and small screen projects – one of which recently earned itself a second lease on life via Netflix.

Game of Thrones star’s “hidden gem” thriller climbs Netflix chart

The production in question is The Silencing, which claimed the number two slot on Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies in the US chart for December 1.

The rest of the chart breaks down as follows:

Leo The Silencing The Secret: Dare to Dream Best. Christmas. Ever! Minions Primal Trolls Lone Survivor Dampyr Greater

The Silencing’s sudden uptick in audience interest will no doubt come as a pleasant surprise to Coster-Waldau, given the thriller was largely ignored when it dropped in July 2020. Contemporaneous reviews of the film certainly didn’t help the film gain traction, with many critics panning the movie.

That said, The Silencing was also one of several 2020 releases impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted the length and scale of its theatrical run. The Robin Pront-helmed flick performed somewhat better on the VoD market, debuting as the top rental title in the US in August 2020.

The contrast between critics’ and casual viewers’ reactions to The Silencing is reflected in social media posts by some of the Netflix subscribers who boosted the film into the platform’s Top 10.

“Watched The Silencing on Netflix last night,” posted one X user. “Such a great movie from beginning to end. A hidden gem.” “The Silencing on Netflix was good,” added another. “Need to be sleep but The Silencing on Netflix good af,” wrote a third.

Adam Sandler animated comedy tops Netflix’s Top 10

Yet this belated wave of Silencing appreciation wasn’t enough to topple Netflix’s number one film, Leo. An animated musical-comedy co-written by and starring Adam Sandler, Leo has dominated the top of the US charts since it debuted on November 21.

Critics have largely embraced the family-friendly affair, which also stars Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, and Rob Schneider.

For all the latest Netflix news and updates, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.