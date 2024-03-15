The most-watched movie of 2024 on Netflix so far has been revealed – but viewers are saying it “makes no sense.”

Having started as the pioneer of DVD‑by‑mail service (fun fact: its first order was Beetlejuice), Netflix has expanded to become the world’s biggest streaming juggernaut, pumping out countless original TV shows and movies over the years.

It’s safe to say its offerings vary in quality and popularity. In 2024 alone, we’ve seen critical flops a la Lift and Mea Culpa alongside hits like Society of the Snow and Good Grief. And then there are plenty that sit right in the middle in terms of audience reception.

One that fits into the latter category dropped last week, earning average ratings. Even though it’s left some viewers scratching their heads, it’s already become 2024’s most streamed movie on Netflix so far.

Netflix fans say most watched movie of 2024 “makes no sense”

Damsel – the fantasy-adventure starring Millie Bobby Brown – has officially become Netflix’s most-watched movie of 2024 so far, with a whopping 35.3 million views and 64.8 million hours watched. However, some viewers have taken issue with the movie, saying it “makes no sense.”

“Love Millie, but that movie, Damsel, makes no sense. How can you tell me a dragon was burnt?” said one X user, while another wrote, “The last act of Damsel just makes no sense to me. I won’t spoil it for those who haven’t seen it. But I would have played up the cat and mouse and let some of the other stuff fall off.”

A third added: “A decent idea but way too much stupid in it to make it any more than mediocre. It relies too much on luck to get you immersed & sadly the creature design is truly awful & makes no sense. Big dragons need BIG wings. Also horizontal-slit eyes are goats not dragons.”

And a fourth chimed in: “There’s no way AI didn’t write the script… never seen such bad CGI, terribly predictable plot, poor dialogue, and waste of talent in a movie. An expensive mess!”

Not everyone agrees with these sentiments, however, including this person who commented, “Absolutely loved Damsel. Millie Bobby Brown always gives her all in her performances. Her Elodie is no exception. @SAghdashloo breathes so much life into Dragon that she actually elevates her into a complex character that you can’t help but root for.”

“Watched #DamselNetflix. Wasn’t terrible,” said another. “Some aspects annoyed me but the story as a whole was fun. Brown was good. The effects were good. All in all I enjoyed it. 7/10 would watch it again sometime.”

Similarly, the movie received mixed reviews from the critics, earning 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. Dexerto gave it three stars, writing: “Sometimes you just want to see a badass girl kick some dragon butt while wielding a sword and that’s perfectly okay.”

Elsewhere, Empire gave it two stars, saying: “Too childish and shallow for adults, yet too brutal and gory for kids, this is one Damsel that really does need saving, after all.” The Guardian also said in its three-star review: “The Stranger Things star isn’t always convincing as a princess fighting for her life, but there’s some fun to be had from this rousing subversion of storybook tropes.”

The synopsis for Damsel reads: “A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.”

If you’d like to form your own opinion, Damsel is available to stream on Netflix now. And you can check out more new movies coming to streaming this month here.