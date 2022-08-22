George R.R. Martin wanted 13 seasons of Game of Thrones

With new series House of the Dragon hitting screens overnight, George R.R. Martin has been discussing its predecessor, and how he wishes there had been more seasons of Game of Thrones.

Launching in 2011, Game of Thrones ran for 73 episodes over the course of eight seasons.

In that time it became the most expensive television series ever shot, and the most successful show on the planet, with the world watching as the climax neared.

But while that eighth and final series was poorly received, Martin believes the show could have continued for several more seasons.

What did George R.R. Martin say about more Game of Thrones?

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Martin says he told HBO and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss that there was more storytelling to be put onscreen.

“I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at least and maybe 12, 13,” Martin revealed, adding: “I lost that one.”

Martin is also still disappointed regarding how he was shut out of the final few series’, stating: “I had no contribution to the later seasons except, you know, inventing the world, the story and all the characters. I believe I have more influence now [on House of the Dragon] than I did on the original show.”

Why developing Game of Thrones spinoffs was like NFL playoffs

George R.R. Martin also discussed the strange process of developing Game of Thrones spinoffs, where writers and producers pitched him their concepts.

“It was like we were in the NFL playoffs and I’m coaching all the teams,” Martin explained. “Emotionally, that was a little odd.”

House of the Dragon kicked off last night, and you can read our review of Episode 1 here.