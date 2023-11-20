What time is Leo out on Netflix? 

Adam Sandler will grace audiences’ screens in a comedy musical voicing a jaded lizard in the animated Netflix movie Leo – but what is its release time?

Happy Madison Productions has premiered some gems from classic comedies like Mr. Deeds, The Hot Chick, Grandma’s Boy, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Sandler will add another animated movie to his production company – Leo.

Starring and co-writing the movie, Sandler will voice Leo. At the age of 74, the class pet lizard has a midlife crisis and leaves his cage for good to live out his final years. But he finds himself in an unexpected life predicament. He becomes an emotional therapist for the students in his fifth-grade class.

The movie will also star Bill Burr, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Jo Koy, and is a Sandler family affair. After You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Sandler’s daughters and wife will also have roles in Leo. Here’s everything we know about Leo’s release date and time on Netflix.

Leo will drop on Netflix at 3am ET on Tuesday, November 21.

Get ready to sympathize with a lizard who wants to see the world before his times up. Leo will be a must-watch family movie for the holidays about friendship, what it means to be a kid in the fifth grade, and living life. Here’s the full list of the release times for Leo on Netflix based on time zones:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official plot from Netflix reads: “Leo is a jaded old lizard with a heart of gold who’s been stuck in the same Florida classroom for longer than he can remember, alongside his terrarium-mate Squirtle the turtle. He’s watched generations of students come and go, but feels like he’s missed out on life. When Leo learns he only has one year left to live, he plans an escape to experience life on the outside once and for all. Instead, he gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — and an impossibly mean substitute teacher.”

