Baby Reindeer just knocked a fan-favorite show out of Netflix’s all time top 10

Baby Reindeer has become one of the most-watched series on Netflix, and dethroned a fantasy series once led by Henry Cavill.

Since the release of Baby Reindeer, its trajectory to stardom has been impressive. Fans were not only hooked on its storyline, but Richard Gadd’s use of events from his real life and the alleged real-life Martha stalker.

Baby Reindeer has successfully joined Netflix’s Top 10 list, alongside hits like Tim Burton’s Wednesday and Stranger Things.

Baby Reindeer, with 84.5 million views within its first 91 days on the platform, now occupies the 10th spot on the list, bouncing The Witcher from the Top 10. Gadd’s series currently comes last, with 84.5 million views in 91 days.

Article continues after ad

Surprisingly, The Witcher held the spot with same the number of views, but Baby Reindeer accumulated the views much quicker within the first two months of its release. The series’ success may not be surprising as it held fan interest to remain on Netflix’s Top 10 streaming list for weeks.

Article continues after ad

Fans shouldn’t worry about The Witcher Season 4 taking over Baby Reindeer. The Witcher Season 3 only received 48 million views within its first eight weeks after its release in 2023.

But Baby Reindeer still has a long way to go before it gets a higher spot.

In order to climb the rankings, Baby Reindeer has to beat Bridgerton Season 2, as Kate and Anthony’s enemies-to-lovers story received 93.8 million views.

Article continues after ad

Gadd’s series still has one more month before the 91-day cutoff to climb the leaderboard and gain 10 million views to get the ninth spot, and potentially higher.

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix. Learn more about the most shocking moments from Fiona Harvey’s interview with Piers Morgan, fans praising Jessica Gunning’s audition, and new TV series to stream.