Game of Thrones fans express one major complaint for upcoming spin-off series

Fans of the hit series Game of Thrones couldn’t be more excited to spend more time in Westeros thanks to the upcoming spin-off series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but they’re a bit wary of the length of its first season.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Season 1 of Seven Kingdoms will be six episodes long, which is a departure from tradition as the original series and its current spin-off House of Dragon both began with 10 episodes.

While fans were excited by the announcement, some expressed concern that six episodes would not be enough time to dig into George R.R. Martin’s work.

“I’m noticing the new (already short) standard of 10 episodes is getting even shorter… what’s going on,” one fan tweeted.

Another commented, “We really in 6-8 episode hell with these TV shows dawg. Bring back 20 episode seasons,” with a third writing, “We want 15 episodes with 48 minutes each.”

However, there seems to be a good reason behind the decision to make the season so short as one fan explained, “Listen, I know 6 episodes sounds like nothing but Hedge Knight is a short book. Like how they turned The Hobbit, a children’s book of 200 pages or so into 3 forgettable films. I’d rather they do it true to book within a short span than convolute shit & invent stuff GRRM never wrote.”

The first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on Martin’s prequel novel The Hedge Night, which is only 160 pages compared to one of Game of Thrones’ 900-page books.

It would make sense to make a shorter, tighter season instead of dragging things out and having audiences get tired of the story early on.

If Seven Kingdoms’ first season proves to be successful, there’s a chance its later seasons will follow Martin’s two follow-up books The Sworn Sword and and The Mystery Knight.

The show takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones. It will follow the knight Ser Duncan the Tall (the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard) and his squire, Egg, (the future King Aegon V Targaryen) as they go on adventures throughout Westeros.

At this time, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms does not have a set premiere date, but it’s slated to come out sometime in 2025.

At this time, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms does not have a set premiere date, but it's slated to come out sometime in 2025.