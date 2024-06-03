House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 will set a new series record

If you’ve been worrying about House of the Dragon Season 2’s seemingly truncated length, don’t fret: Episode 2 marks a new high for the series.

Unlike Game of Thrones (*shudders*), its prequel has an open-and-close start, middle, and end, thanks to George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood. Its trajectory is pre-ordained, with House of the Dragon Season 1 marking the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons in bloody, tragic style.

However, the second season alarmed fans from the outset after it was revealed it’ll only be eight episodes long, a step-down from the usual 10-episode complement.

While it’s unclear how many seasons of House of the Dragon there’ll be (a sensible bet would be four), many are still apprehensive about how much of the story will be covered in just eight episodes.

Well, it seems like Ryan Condal and co. have us covered: Episode 2 will be the longest in the series so far, with a runtime of 72 minutes.

This will follow Season 2’s 64-minute premiere, with fans hoping for further longer-form storytelling in the rest of the episodes. “This makes the eight-episode season sting just a little less. Really hoping every episode is over an hour long now,” one Redditor wrote.

“So they’re literally making them super long so the extra runtime will total up to two more episodes lmao,” another commented. “Longer episodes are better, especially when they were only given eight episodes,” a third wrote.

One fan has even claimed that “Episode 8 will be one of the longest if not the longest episode of Season 2 and at that point in time its runtime stood at 70-80 minutes.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16.

