George R. R. Martin writing new Game of Thrones spinoff, but fans beg for one simple thing

George R.R Martin revealed that he’s still working on a previously abandoned Game of Thrones spinoff, but fans are only interested in one thing.

While House of the Dragon Season 2 is next on the schedule, the Game of Thrones creator and master of all dragons is still working on a project thought to be long forgotten.

On his website, Martin revealed that he’s still working on the Game of Thrones spinoff Ten Thousand Ships. He’s even paired up with Eboni Booth, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, for the new TV show, which sounds like it could be the biggest Game of Thrones show yet.

Martin wrote: “She’s an amazingly talented young playwright, and a joy to work with; when not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on and off-Broadway, she has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for Ten Thousand Ships, a Game of Thrones spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar.

“We’re all very excited about this one… though we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for ten thousand ships, three hundred dragons, and those giant turtles.”

Ten Thousand Ships is the story of Nymeria and the 10,000 ships of the Rhoynar, taking place around a thousand years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire. It was rumored in 2021 that this particular prequel pitch among others was being considered by HBO, though it was thought that it had been rejected around October 2022.

While fans of House of the Dragon will probably be delighted to hear that the series has actually reached the scripting stages, the majority aren’t so pleased about the news. Not necessarily because they don’t want Ten Thousand Ships, but because they want him to finish Winds of Winter so much more.

The sixth novel in the Song of Ice and Fire series, Winds of Winter, has been in the works for years. In 2022, Martin confirmed he had completed around three quarters of the novel, but then gave the same update in November 2023.

Fans have become desperate for the latest part of the story, and news of this new show hasn’t done anything to help their impatience.

“Anything but finishing Winds of Winter, eh George? 4,719 days since A Dance With Dragons,” challenged one X/Twitter user.

Another noted: “Anything but working on what people are actually wanting.” While a third wrote: “Can we stop with the endless prequels and give us Snow? Or at least finish Winds of Winter.”

“GRRM just been doing side quests for the past 11 years. Anything but finishing them damn books,” one commenter said.

“Brother just finish Winds of Winter, nobody asked for this,” pleaded another.

“This man will make 7+ adaptations, 3 spinoffs, and lore write for video games, but not finish Winds of Winter,” said another.

