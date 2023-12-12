Mad Max has been roaring along since 1979. So, how many movies are there in George Miller and Byron Kennedy’s post-apocalyptic action franchise?

Co-written and directed by Miller, the first Mad Max installment is one of the most profitable films ever made. It also rocketed star Mel Gibson to fame, thanks to his portrayal of protagonist Max Rockatansky.

Gibson reprised the Max role in Mad Max’s initial batch of sequels, however, he was ultimately replaced by Tom Hardy for the belated 2015 follow-up Mad Max: Fury Road.

The recastings continued when Miller kicked off development on Fury Road prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with Anya Taylor-Joy subbing in for Charlize Theron as the movie’s titular protagonist.

How many Mad Max movies are there?

There are currently five movies in the Mad Max franchise. In release order, they are:

Mad Max (1979)

Mad Max 2 / The Road Warrior (1981)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

The continuity between this pentalogy of Mad Max outings is loose at best, although the first three installments play out in sequential order across a roughly 15-year span.

Things get more complicated once you hit Mad Max: Fury Road, however. The fourth entry in the franchise is essentially a soft reboot and doesn’t line up with the original Mad Max and its direct sequels.

What’s more, Fury Road kicks off its own separate canon, which Miller will expand further with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The prequel is set 15 years before the events of Fury Road – a period the Furiosa trailer further identifies as 45 years before society’s collapse.

Are there any more Mad Max movies planned?

Yes, at least two more Mad Max movies are currently in development.

George Miller confirmed plans for two Mad Max: Fury Road sequels in July 2019, both headlined by the Tom Hardy incarnation of Max Rockatansky.

The first of these new additions to the franchise’s canon is reportedly titled “Mad Max: The Wasteland.” However, Miller has since indicated that the sixth Mad Max movie’s moniker could change. “That name came out, that was just a working title,” Miller explained.

Despite the uncertainty around Mad Max: The Wasteland’s title, the Aussie filmmaker made it clear the film’s script is done. The as-yet-untitled seventh Mad Max blockbuster’s script is finished too – an apparent sign of Miller’s enthusiasm for both projects.

For the latest Mad Max news and updates, check out Dexerto's full coverage here.