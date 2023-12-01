Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing heroic God of Thunder Thor. But now the Australian actor is getting his villain on as Dementus in forthcoming Mad Max movie Furiosa, and he’s been hinting at what to expect from the “violent and brutal” warlord.

The trailer for ‘Mad Max Saga’ Furiosa debuted yesterday, giving us a first look at Anya Taylor-Joy’s take on the title character. With the official synopsis as follows:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The trailer also offers a glimpse at Hemsworth’s Dementus, and during a convention appearance in Brazil this week, the Aussie actor described his antagonist character.

Who does Chris Hemsworth play in Furiosa? Warlord Dementus explained

While speaking at CCXP in Sau Paulo, Chris Hemsworth said of Dementus: “He’s a complicated individual, the character I play. He’s a very violent, insane, brutal person that is born from the wasteland which is the world where the Mad Max saga takes place. He’s a product of his environment, and there’s an intensity to him, as I said there’s a brutality, but he has been birthed into a place where it’s kill or be killed and he’s learned to rule with an iron fist.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“There’s a charisma to him. And it’s a very manipulative charisma. This is something we talked about a lot in this film – in order to have people follow this character, there needed to be something for them to latch onto. So he has the answers as far as: ‘Here’s the reasons for your problems, here is the individual that you need to blame, follow me and I’ll lead you onto higher ground.’

“So it was a lot of fun to play with, and something very different than I’ve experienced before.”

Article continues after ad

Mad Max: Fury Road villain Immortan Joe beiefly also briefly appears in the trailer, and from that synopsis it’s clear the two warlords will go toe-to-toe, though it’s yet to be revealed who plays the younger Joe in this iteration of the character.

Article continues after ad

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits screens on May 24,2023. For everything we know about the movie, head here, while you can read trailer reactions here, and details of the franchise timeline here.