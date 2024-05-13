Anya Taylor-Joy fans are worried after “haunting” Furiosa interview

A new Anya Taylor-Joy interview has fans worried after the actor made some concerning comments about her Furiosa filming experience.

Taking up the mantle from Mad Max: Fury Road’s Charlize Theron, Taylor-Joy is stepping up to play the fan-favorite character Furiosa in George Miller’s new movie. A prequel to 2015’s Fury Road, Furiosa is set to replicate the original movie’s sand-slicked action and brutalist tone.

While the intense requirements for making a Mad Max movie are not unknown, fans are worried about Taylor-Joy’s on-set experience after some concerning comments were made in an interview with the New York Times.

“I wanted to be changed,” she said. “I wanted to be put in a situation in extremis where I would have no choice but to grow. And I got it.”

She then added: “I’ve never been more alone than making that movie. I don’t want to go too deep into it, but everything that I thought was going to be easy was hard.”

When asked specifically what it was that had caused her to feel this way, Taylor-Joy responded: “Next question, sorry. Talk to me in 20 years. Talk to me in 20 years.”

One comment in particular that has led to concern from fans is when she spoke about how she might look at the film in the future when the dust has settled.

“I’m curious, once I watch it, if I’ll ever be able to watch it again,” she added. “Two minutes in and I’m sobbing. I adored a person that I could not protect. There were forces greater than me.”

Online, social media reactions have started flooding in. Many are worried for the actor’s wellbeing after what was clearly a heavy experience. Others are simply intrigued and want to know more.

As one X user wrote: “‘I adored a person that I could not protect.’ Beautifully intriguing interview that’s definitely going to haunt the way I see Furiosa.”

“Anya never said anything like this before… what exactly happened on that set?” said another, while a third added: “Uhhh, is this something that will make me feel creepy in 20 years knowing I watched the movie? I hope she’s okay. Very cryptic, but I guess I understand why she feels like she can’t talk about it now.”

“This is deeply concerning, especially considering what Charlize’s experience on that set was,” said one comment. “I hope she’s okay but she sounds traumatized and that’s scary.”

Theron has also spoken in the past about the demanding nature of Fury Road, alluding to on-set clashes in some instances. The film itself was also incredibly difficult to make, having been in development for over fifteen years and being set in an inhospitable desert setting.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released on May 24 in theaters.