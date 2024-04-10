From Season 3 gets major filming update — but there’s a catch

From Season 3 might still be a while away, but fans have just received a major filming update that asks even more questions.

It’s a frustrating time to be a From fan. As of writing, its third season currently has no set release date, having originally been slated for some time in Summer 2024.

However, new episodes might now be even later than expected, with fans finding out that From Season 3 is currently in the process of filming. It’s disappointing news for many, but there’s also a catch — it appears that the show is now filming outside of Fromville.

According to a post on Reddit, local residents in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, have received a letter from From’s creators stating that a local road will be closed this month for filming purposes.

The letter continues: “We are happy for the opportunity to showcase both our talented film community and downtown Dartmouth. Support from the neighboring area is essential in making this project successful and we would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation.”

From fans have been quick to jump on what this might mean, given that the show’s entire premise is set in Fromville, with residents unable to leave.

“Probably the city where Tabitha ended up. Which is actually exciting to learn more about that place!” one fan jumped in, with a second agreeing, “When Tabitha woke up in the hospital it looked like spring/summer outside. So my guess is they are filming a flashback scene here.”

From Season 2 ends with Tabitha realizing that she has escaped to the outside world, after being shoved out of a window by a mysterious boy in white, citing, “This is the only way.”

From Season 3 definitely has a lot of questions to answer, with fans now speculating that new episodes might come in the latter part of the year — or even 2025.

If you dare, find out how to watch From to catch up with past seasons, and find more amazing TV shows to stream this month.