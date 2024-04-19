Former viral Netflix star is running for president — again

It’s been four years since his documentary aired, but one former viral Netflix star is now setting his sights on the White House… again.

Joe Exotic, the controversial star of hit 2020 Netflix series Tiger King, has announced that he’s set to run for president for a second time.

In a recent TikTok video, the star unveiled his campaign for 2024, stating: “I’m broke as f**k, I know nothing about politics — but I can goddamn guarantee that I will listen to the people’s voices.

“Not the rich people, not the corporate America. I listen to the people that are paying the salaries of all you b*stards.”

Hashtags #JoeExotic2024 and #FixThisSh*t are also part of his campaign, complete with the tagline “Write in Joe Exotic. United States of America President 2024. For all the people.”

On March 13, 2023, Exotic originally announced a bid for the Libertarian Party presidential nomination in the 2024 election, which he will run from prison.

Fans of Tiger King might remember that this isn’t Exotic’s first rodeo in the presidential elections. In 2016, he ran as an independent candidate, attaining ballot access in Colorado and receiving 962 votes — including recorded write-ins — across the country.

Not yet completing his mission of becoming president, fans are torn between being baffled and receptive to the idea.

“Joe Exotic as President of America makes sense honestly,” one TikTok comment reads, with a second agreeing: “Whatever bruh, he’s got my vote.”

“Plot twist: Carole Baskin is also running in the election” a third mused about Exotic’s former industry rival.

According to The Independent, Exotic had previously called on Donald Trump to join his presidential campaign. Former president Trump is currently the frontrunner for the Republicans in the election race.

Exotic, meanwhile, is currently serving a 21-year sentence for 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder-for-hire. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020.

