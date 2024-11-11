Duke Dennis splits fans after joking he wants to run for US President

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Duke Dennis left his fanbase divided after joking that he wanted to run for US President in 2028 when he turns 35 years old.

Duke Dennis is one of the most prominent online personalities in the entertainment world, boasting over three million YouTube subscribers and over 2.5 million followers on Twitch.

Given his outreach, the internet pays attention to what he has to say… but some of his recent comments sparked a passionate debate on social media after he brought up the results of the 2024 American presidential election.

Instagram: dukedennis Duke Dennis is a popular streamer with millions of followers across several social platforms.

“This election really showed me that racism is very much still alive,” he said in a November 10 broadcast. “We witness it, we go through it every single day, and you would think in the big-ass year of 2024 that racism does not exist no more, but it does.”

After this, the streamer said something that left his fans equal parts shocked and amused: “Duke Dennis is running for president. In 2028, I’ll be 35. If y’all were to vote for me, I deadass would do a really good job.”

35 is the minimum age requirement for aspiring candidates to run for president in the United States — but Dennis also believes there should be a maximum age limit, as well, arguing that America’s aging leaders are making big changes to a world they won’t inherit.

“I would bring a new perspective into what America needs as a nation,” he continued. “‘Case I be thinking like, how the f*ck is an old white person, or an old head in general… them *** is ancient. Them *** is 80. They knockin’ on the door!”

Commenters were largely divided about Dennis’ political “plans,” even though the streamer was joking about actually running for office.

“We will NOT be voting for him,” one viewer wrote.

“We gonna get Duke running for president before GTA 6,” another joked.

“Bruh, these people should stick to streaming. They’re reaching out too much,” yet another said.

Duke is far from the only influencer who’s considered running for President. YouTube star MrBeast has tossed around the idea several times, saying that he wouldn’t give in to lobbyists and simply “do whatever’s good for the American people” if he got elected.

YouTuber turned WWE star Logan Paul also expressed hopes of running for President in 2032, saying he’ll appoint his little brother, YouTube-boxer Jake Paul, to be his Secretary of Defense.