Amazon quietly cancels hit Western TV series after huge cliffhanger

Fans of Outer Range will be left in their own dark void now, as Amazon Prime Video has canceled the sci-fi western series after a huge cliffhanger.

Outer Range debuted on Prime Video in 2022 and starred Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a farmer who discovers a black void in the middle of his pasture. Falling through the void drops you off at a seemingly random point in time.

Outer Range received critical acclaim, but it wasn’t enough to save the show. Deadline reports Prime Video has canceled the series despite strong season ratings.

As of this writing, Outer Range Season 2 holds a 92% Tomatometer, with an 81% audience score. Despite this, Outer Range never seemed to generate a ton of buzz. Season 2 dropped quietly, in its entirety, just as Prime Video was ramping up hype for The Boys Season 4.

Article continues after ad

It also certainly didn’t help that the discussion of Westerns at that time was almost entirely focused on the drama of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone departure and his release of Horizon: An American Saga.

Article continues after ad

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, with the mysterious Autumn surviving a gunshot wound while Royal’s granddaughter, Amy, was thrown through the hole and sent to the past. She was stricken with amnesia and believed her name is Autumn.

It’s another twist in the long-running mystery of Autumn and if she is, in fact, an older Amy. All this was happening while Royal contended with bizarre visions and hints of a dark cult led by Autumn looming on the horizon.

Article continues after ad

The first two seasons of Outer Ranger are now available to stream on Prime Video. For more Western goodness, check out our guide to the most shocking Yellowstone deaths and the Yellowstone soundtrack. Or, find out what’s going on with the upcoming spinoff, 6666.