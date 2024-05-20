The best Western TV show isn’t Yellowstone

From classic frontier tales to modern cowboys, the small-screen version of the Old West has plenty to offer, and our list of the best Western TV shows proves it.

While Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might have put a dramatic spin on the TV scene for Western-loving audiences, there are more shows to be found. There are lawmakers and lawbreakers, feuding families, and loving clans, all making their way through the dangerous and legendary Western world.

We’ve got Clint Eastwood and Chuck Norris on this list, as well as another lesser-known Kevin Costner Western series. Expect plenty of Taylor Sheridan, too, just for good measure.

While Yellowstone didn’t take the top spot, by the time you’re done, you’ll still feel the need to saddle up a horse and ride toward the horizon. Without further ado, here are the 20 best Western TV shows.

20. Walker, Texas Ranger (1993-2001)

CBS

What it’s about: Texas Rangers Cordell Walker (Chuck Norris) and James Trivette (Clarence Gilyard) travel around Dallas and the wider Texas state to ensure that crime is swiftly dealt with.

What we think: When we tell you that Chuck Norris is a Texas Ranger who uses martial arts to defeat bad guys, is there really anything else that needs to be said? Watch this, and you’ll soon return to the golden days of Chuck Norris jokes.

Where to watch: Hulu

19. Little House on the Prairie (1974-1983)

NBC

What it’s about: On a farm in Minnesota, the Ingalls family thrive on their homestead, navigating the daily trials and triumphs of life in the American Midwest.

What we think: It’s time for a change of pace, and Little House on the Prairie is just that. Switching out violent Western tendencies for more traditional American values, Little House on the Prairie’s approach to a range of themes makes it palatable for everyone. Old-fashioned? Yes. But very watchable.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

18. Joe Pickett (2021-2023)

Paramount

What it’s about: Based on the book series by C.J. Box, the series follows Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman), a Wyoming-based game warden, as he and his family become embroiled in the complicated politics and approaching societal collapse of their small town.

What we think: Joe Pickett might only have two seasons under its belt, thanks to a premature cancellation, but it’s still worth being on your radar. It’s a terrific adaptation of Box’s novels, resulting in a genuinely gripping small-town crime drama with a hero for the modern age.

Where to watch: Paramount+

17. Gunsmoke (1955-1975)

CBS

What it’s about: Set in Dodge City in the 1890s, Gunsmoke is a TV adaption of a radio drama that follows U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) as he endeavors to maintain the law in his frontier town.

What we think: Gunsmoke is essentially the blueprint for proper Western small-screen drama. It became as legendary as the Old West it’s centered around and remains both classy and a classic to this very day.

Where to watch: Paramount+

16. Rawhide (1959-1965)

CBS

What it’s about: Following a crew of cowboys as they embark on a cattle drive, every new encounter brings about a different adventure and, often, a new conflict for the workers to face.

What we think: Clint Eastwood might be the machismo top dog of the Western Cinematic Universe, but it was Rawhide that turned him from an aspiring cowpoke to a cowboy king. With a theme song that everyone knows and a serialized approach to Old West adventures, it’s an integral and oddly impressive piece of history.

Where to watch: Pluto TV

15. The Son (2017-2019)

AMC

What it’s about: After being kidnapped and raised by Comanches as an adopted child, Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan) grows up to be a powerful cattle baron who strives to be an oil man.

What we think: James Bond himself throwing on his spurs is always a way to get viewers seated, and The Son doesn’t fail when it comes to an enticing narrative and a killer performance from Pierce Brosnan.

Where to watch: AMC+

14. Billy the Kid (2022-present)

MGM

What it’s about: Billy the Kid tells the life and times of the titular outlaw and gunfighter, including his traumatic childhood and rise to infamy.

What we think: Finally, a Western for the fanfic kids! It’s not the most historically accurate depiction of this notorious Old West figure, but it’s pretty damn fun. In fact, it’s worth not taking Billy the Kid too seriously — but what the show lacks in accuracy, it makes up for in action, fun, and a little bit of sexiness.

Where to watch: Fubo

13. Hatfields & McCoys (2012)

History

What it’s about: Hatfields & McCoys is a historical drama miniseries based on the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud that began in 1863 amid the Civil War.

What we think: Based on a very real feud between two families, Hatfields & McCoys is a small but mighty tale headed by two Hollywood honchos. Yes, that is Kevin Costner beside Bill Paxton — the Duttons aren’t his only Western family. Only three episodes (at two hours each), Hatfields & McCoys will keep you easily gripped.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

12. Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023)

Paramount

What it’s about: Based on the real-life tale of the first African-American Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River, Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells the origins of the man who was said to be the inspiration for the Lone Ranger.

What we think: With Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan producing this historical biopic, Lawmen: Bass Reeves has plenty of teeth. Although it’s not the most comprehensive telling of his particular story (Reeves was a far more fascinating figure than a mere eight-episode arc could summarize), it’s a tense and immensely cool take.

Where to watch: Paramount+

11. Longmire (2012-2017)

A&E

What it’s about: Longmire follows the cases and investigations of Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), the sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming, while he is assisted by his friend Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips).

What we think: For those who’re looking for a little Law and Order twist in their Westerns, Longmire is the perfect compromise. It might fly under the radar of most, but it’s well worth the time, preferring to take a quieter approach to the typical machismo law enforcement seen on screen.

Where to watch: Netflix

10. Westworld (2016-2022)

HBO

What it’s about: A theme park designed for the rich upper classes to enact their most despicable Old West fantasies falls into chaos when the animatronics that occupy the fictional world start gaining consciousness.

What we think: When the small screen adaptation of Westworld landed on screens, it gave new life to a half-breathing genre. The blend of futuristic sci-fi and classic Westerns makes for a wonderfully contrapuntal mystery, with plenty of violence and raw rage to boot.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

9. Bonanza (1959-1973)

NBC

What it’s about: Set in the 1860s, Bonanza follows the Cartwright family, a wealthy clan who occupy a thousand-acre land known as the Ponderosa.

What we think: With 14 seasons and 431 episodes behind it, Bonanza is the perfect long-term commitment for Western fans. For over a decade, Bonanza was the leading Western show on TV, and it’s not hard to see why. Usually tackling ‘theme-of-the-week’ scenarios through the lens of high drama, it inserts some humanity into the often ultra-brutal Western landscape.

Where to watch: Fubo

8. The English (2022)

BBC

What it’s about: After the death of her son, English woman Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) travels to the American West, where she seeks the aid of Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation, on her mission to take revenge.

What we think: The best Western TV shows aren’t exclusive to the US, with this compact and clever series coming from the BBC. Emily Blunt shines as an unfamiliar but strong-headed English woman encountering the rough and unpredictable landscape of the Old West. With two powerhouse performances from Blunt and Chaske Spencer, it’s an adventure on a smaller scale that still feels explosive.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7. 1923 (2022-present)

Paramount

What it’s about: The second Yellowstone spinoff show, 1923 turns to the Duttons during the great depression, following the various family members from Montana to Africa as they attempt to keep their way of life afloat amid an industrializing society.

What we think: When you get Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren joining the Yellowstone family, it’s not a hard sell. But throw in a lion-killing Dutton and Timothy Dalton as a money-hungry business mogul with his sights set on the ranch, and baby, that’s television. (We’ve still got our eyes peeled for 1923 Season 2!)

Where to watch: Paramount+

6. Outer Range (2022-present)

Amazon Prime Video

What it’s about: When a family discovers a black hole growing on their land, their lives fall into an entanglement of mystery and strange circumstances.

What we think: Oh, Josh Brolin as a ranching patriarch? Yes, please. Outer Range is the perfect combination of science-fiction mystery and a modern-day Western. Expect big questions surrounding spirituality and human existence. Yee-haw.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Justified (2010-2015)

FX

What it’s about: After a questionable quick-draw shooting, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is reassigned to duty in the Eastern District of Kentucky Marshal’s Office, meaning he is forced to confront Harlan County, the place where he grew up and thought he had escaped from.

What we think: Ladies and gentlemen, we’re pleased to confirm that this is simply one of two entries on this list in which Timothy Olyphant sports a cowboy hat. Justified is one of the coolest neo-Western shows on this list, taking the classic trope of a “lawman who plays by his own rules” and running for the hills with it.

Where to watch: Hulu

4. Deadwood (2004-2006)

HBO

What it’s about: Set in Deadwood, South Dakota, this high drama follows a large collection of residents in a growing town, including some real-life figures such as Wyatt Earp (Gale Harold), Wild Bill Hickok (Keith Carradine), and Calamity Jane (Robin Weigert).

What we think: Although it often gets lost in the Breaking Bad and Mad Men of it all, Deadwood is still one of the best TV shows of the early 2000s. The cast (which includes Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane) is a collection of wildly talented figures who bring stakes and power to the larger-than-life names they represent, ensuring Deadwood stands out within a crowded genre.

Where to watch: Max

3. Yellowstone (2018-present)

Paramount

What it’s about: In the 21st century, the wealthy John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his troubled clan attempt to quash their internal battles in order to save their historical cattle ranch from scheming outside forces.

What we think: Yellowstone might not be the first ranch opera on TV (yes, we just made that term up), but it’s certainly the best. Sorry, Dallas. Kevin Costner and the rest of the Yellowstone cast play out the outrageous and downright unbelievable drama of Taylor Sheridan’s world perfectly, leaving us reaching for our cowboy hats and yearning for a place to call our own.

Where to watch: Peacock

2. 1883 (2021-2022)

Paramount

What it’s about: A prequel to Yellowstone, 1883 tells the tale of the Dutton family as they join a band of European immigrants who travel across the treacherous West in the hope of finding the American dream.

What we think: 1883 topples Yellowstone by every possible measure, standing as the best installment in Taylor Sheridan’s Duttonverse. The prequel series is a concise exploration of the dangers and trials of the Old West, and the Dutton family of old proves themselves a force to be reckoned with. The award for Best Supporting Actor goes to Sam Elliott’s mustache, which is constantly trembling as he holds back masculine tears.

Where to watch: Paramount+

1. Godless (2017)

Netflix

What it’s about: After a horrific mining accident kills off the male population of a small town in New Mexico, the surviving women maintain order and protect their land from an oncoming band of outlaws.

What we think: Easily one of the best TV shows Netflix has put out in recent years, Godless is a Western with stakes, style, and grit. The unique tale of a town of women coming together avoids the pitfalls of predictable narrative feminism. Instead, it proves to be just as violent, high-stakes, and characterful as its male counterparts.

Where to watch: Netflix

Those are the best Western TV shows!