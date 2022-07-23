First look at Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania official poster

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

An official poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features an exciting first look: Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, one of the next big bads in the MCU.

Thanos will be near-impossible to beat. His crusade to hunt down the Infinity Stones and level the universe was the anxious heart that drove the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than 10 years, and when he finally arrived to give the Avengers a reality check, he delivered some of the most memorable movie moments of all time.

Via the multiversal madness kicked off by Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange 2, the stage is being set for some serious villains, whether it’s Doctor Doom, Galactus, or maybe even Mephisto.

One antagonist is certain: Kang the Conqueror, first seen as He Who Remains in the Loki season finale.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster shows Kang the Conqueror

Ahead of Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where footage from Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to be shown, an official teaser poster for the upcoming Ant-Man sequel has been released.

The poster was shared on Twitter by Andy Park, director of visual development at Marvel Studios. It shows Ant-Man and the Wasp in costume alongside, presumably, Cassie Lang in a purple suit.

It appears they’re in the Quantum Realm in the poster – unsurprising, given the title – but there’s an ominous figure looming over them: Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

Who is Kang the Conqueror?

In the Loki season finale, Sylvie killed He Who Remains at the end of time, causing all sorts of chaos we’re only beginning to see in the MCU. Just before the credits rolled, Loki returned to the TVA to find statues of the same man.

This was assumed to be Kang, real name Nathaniel Richards, a classic supervillain who’s often faced off against the Fantastic Four and The Avengers.

His Marvel biography reads: “The time-traveling despot Kang the Conqueror is aptly named, using all his resources and technology from the future to rule as many universes as possible while there’s still time.

“Kang is his own worst enemy, constantly trying to prevent the future or undo the past. By doing so, he inadvertently creates variants of himself who sometimes hinder his world-conquering goals. Such variants include Immortus, Rama Tut, and Iron Lad.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is due to hit cinemas on February 17, 2023.