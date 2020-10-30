Felicity Jones teases possible Star Wars return for Jyn Erso - Dexerto

Felicity Jones has hinted that fans may be seeing a return of Jyn Erso within the Star Wars universe even after the events of Rogue One.

Jones, who played the protagonist in the first non-episodic Star Wars feature Rogue One in 2016, recently spoke about the possibility of returning in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked about Erso’s fate at the end of the film and the possibility of a sequel, Jones replied: “I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe.”

At the end of the film, Erso and Cassian Andor are trapped on the Imperial planet of Scarif having just transferred Death Star plans to the Rebel fleet. Following this, the Empire’s destructive battle station fires a shot to destroy the base, presumingly killing Erso, Andor and everyone else in the area.

However, for Jones, she feels there is a bit more of the story to tell. “I feel there’s unfinished business for Jyn, for sure,” the 37-year-old actress added.

Furthermore, she was asked about Disney reportedly extending the possibility for her to do a second film and how she would like to see Jyn return in a potential spin-off.

“I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe with which there are many it seems,” she stated.

As for when a possible sequel involving a reincarnated Jyn Erso, it’s unclear when exactly such a film would take place. Timeline-wise, Rogue One takes place just prior to A New Hope.

From there, we have the original trilogy followed by the sequels with the hit Disney Plus show The Mandalorian taking place in-between.

Perhaps, if she were to return as a reincarnated form, it would need to be in the vast future after the events of the sequel trilogy, but Jones offered up no such suggestion.

Nonetheless, it’s something we’ll just have to wait and see how or if Disney decides to tackle it.