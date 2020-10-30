 Felicity Jones teases possible Star Wars return for Jyn Erso - Dexerto
TV + Movies

Felicity Jones teases possible Star Wars return for Jyn Erso

Published: 30/Oct/2020 21:50

by Michael Gwilliam
Jyn Erso on board with Cassian Andor
Disney

Star Wars

Felicity Jones has hinted that fans may be seeing a return of Jyn Erso within the Star Wars universe even after the events of Rogue One.

Jones, who played the protagonist in the first non-episodic Star Wars feature Rogue One in 2016, recently spoke about the possibility of returning in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked about Erso’s fate at the end of the film and the possibility of a sequel, Jones replied: “I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe.”

At the end of the film, Erso and Cassian Andor are trapped on the Imperial planet of Scarif having just transferred Death Star plans to the Rebel fleet. Following this, the Empire’s destructive battle station fires a shot to destroy the base, presumingly killing Erso, Andor and everyone else in the area.

Jyn Erso in Rogue One
Disney
Jyn Erso died at the end of Rogue One.

However, for Jones, she feels there is a bit more of the story to tell. “I feel there’s unfinished business for Jyn, for sure,” the 37-year-old actress added.

Furthermore, she was asked about Disney reportedly extending the possibility for her to do a second film and how she would like to see Jyn return in a potential spin-off.

“I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe with which there are many it seems,” she stated.

Felicity Jones in Star Wars
Disney
Felicity Jones is down to return to the Star Wars universe.

As for when a possible sequel involving a reincarnated Jyn Erso, it’s unclear when exactly such a film would take place. Timeline-wise, Rogue One takes place just prior to A New Hope.

From there, we have the original trilogy followed by the sequels with the hit Disney Plus show The Mandalorian taking place in-between.

Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor
Disney
Could Jyn Erso really return?

Perhaps, if she were to return as a reincarnated form, it would need to be in the vast future after the events of the sequel trilogy, but Jones offered up no such suggestion.

Nonetheless, it’s something we’ll just have to wait and see how or if Disney decides to tackle it.

Cosplay

Adventure Time cosplayer defends Land of Ooo as Finn’s female form Fionna

Published: 30/Oct/2020 17:58 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 18:01

by Brent Koepp
adventure time fionna cosplay
Cartoon Network / Instagram: @kqueentsun, @gilphotography

Adventure Time

A talented cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her adorable transformation into Adventure Time’s Fionna. The artist’s perfect take on the female version of protagonist Finn will leave fans of the animation in awe.

Adventure Time made its debut on Cartoon Network in 2010. For the last decade, the groundbreaking animation has captured the hearts and imaginations of viewers around the world.

Bringing the popular series to life, a cosplayer shared her take on lead heroine, Fionna. The artist accurately portrayed the female version of the human hero, Finn.

fionna and cake in adventure time
Cartoon Network / Frederator Studios
Fionna is the female version of Finn.

Adventure Time cosplayer becomes real life Fionna

Adventure Time’s third season surprised fans when its ninth episode depicted a gender-swapped version of the Land of Ooo. Viewers were introduced to its new protagonists Fionna and Cake.

Bringing the heroine to life, cosplayer Emi ‘kqueentsun’ shared her insanely accurate costume of the character on social media. Photographer ‘cosplayenthusiast’ captured her posing in the hero’s iconic attire.

Emi perfectly recreated Fionna’s signature uniform, from her blue shirt and white headgear to her knee-high striped socks. The artist even made the protagonist’s lime green backpack which drapes over her shoulders. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun) on

In another shot by ‘catboxphotography’, the cosplayer showed off how she faithfully portrayed the heroine’s look. Kqueentsun parted her blonde hair to the right side of her face as her locks peek out from under the white hood on her head. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun) on

The artist also gave viewers a look at her prop sword, which accurately mirrors the weapon that Fionna sports throughout her episodes. In an over-the-shoulder pose, Emi effortlessly channels the character’s heroic spirit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KawaiiQueen | Emi (@kqueentsun) on

Adventure Time ended in 2018, and has only continued to grow in popularity. The show has been praised by critics and fans for its unique art style and writing from creator Pendleton Ward.

After coming to an end for two years, fans were surprised when the series made its return in 2020 with a movie series on HBO Max called Distant Lands. The first installment featuring BMO aired in June and can be watched now. 