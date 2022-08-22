Fast X star doesn’t know if they can top going to space

Nathalie Emmanuel discusses whether the series can top going to space in Fast X.

The tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise is set to release in 2023, but it has the difficult task of outdoing the incredible spectacle of the movie before it.

In Fast 9, the family is forced fly to space in a rocket car. That spectacle came after years of Fast fans joking that the only feat the family could not top was going to space.

Now that they have been to space, fans are wondering just what tricks the franchise might have in store next.

YouTube: Universal Pictures UK Nathalie Emmanuel talks Fast X.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Fast star Nathalie Emmanuel was asked this very question, how the next movie would top the space stunt of Fast 9.

“Can you top going to space? I don’t know, but I think the stakes for this family are just so much higher and so much more serious in this movie.”

Emmanuel went on to say that, rather than going bigger with the stunts in Fast X, the crew appears to be making the stakes smaller and more personal.

This makes sense, as Dom, Mia, and Jakob’s grandmother is rumored to appear in the next film, along with antagonists Cypher (Charlize Theron) and Jason Mamoa in an unknown role.

While the Fast family may not be able to top going to space, it’s great to see that, rather than doubling down on spectacle, they’re going in a different direction and making the conflict more internal to the group.