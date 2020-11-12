Fast and Furious 9 BTS image confirms movie is almost done - Dexerto

Fast and Furious director, Justin Lin, has shared a behind the scenes image, revealing that work on the ninth movie is almost finished.

Spanning two decades, the Fast and Furious franchise has had great success among fans, with spin-offs also being introduced like 2019’s Hobbs and Shaw.

Now it’s time to return to the main story though, as Fast and Furious 9, also known as F9, is the latest project in the works at Universal.

When is Fast & Furious 9 coming out?

The ninth movie in the franchise has already been pushed back twice, from both May 2020 and April 2021, due to the ongoing health crisis.y

With the movie edging closer to being finished, it will easily be ready for its release in theaters on May 28, 2021. However, the current crisis means it could be delayed again, depending on theaters being open or not.

In a recent tweet, the movie’s director, Justin Lin, shared a behind the scenes picture from the mixing room, saying it was officially complete.

#F9 mix officially finished!

Huge thank you to the best crew the world for working through such unprecedented times flawlessly. pic.twitter.com/maOncvJ11M — Justin Lin (@justinlin) November 11, 2020

He also thanked the team that had continued working on the project, despite concerns with the current crisis.

The director is set to return for a tenth and eleventh addition to the franchise as back-to-back sequels, having already helmed four of the movies prior to F9.

Sadly, it was confirmed that Fast and Furious 11 will be the last. It could return through more spin-offs, which are already said to be in the works at Universal, but the main storyline will come to an end.

The ninth installment is set to unite Vin Diesel’s Dom with his younger brother, Jakob, who is enlisted by Cipher. The pair will face off against each other, as Dom realizes he can’t leave his past behind him any longer.

This will be John Cena’s debut in the franchise, as he joins the star-studded line-up including Ludacris and Charlize Theron. Musicians Ozuna and Cardi B are also expected to appear.

News of F9’s completion has got a lot of fans excited to find out the new direction the movie will go in, especially as it edges closer to the end of the franchise.

Until then, they’ll have a while longer to wait. Fast and Furious 9 hits theaters on May 28, 2021.