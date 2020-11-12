 Fast and Furious 9 BTS image confirms movie is almost done - Dexerto
Fast and Furious 9 BTS image confirms movie is almost done

Published: 12/Nov/2020 18:09

by Emma Soteriou
fast and furious 9
Universal

Fast and Furious director, Justin Lin, has shared a behind the scenes image, revealing that work on the ninth movie is almost finished.

Spanning two decades, the Fast and Furious franchise has had great success among fans, with spin-offs also being introduced like 2019’s Hobbs and Shaw.

Now it’s time to return to the main story though, as Fast and Furious 9, also known as F9, is the latest project in the works at Universal.

Vin Diesel and John Cena in Fast and Furious 9 F9

When is Fast & Furious 9 coming out?

The ninth movie in the franchise has already been pushed back twice, from both May 2020 and April 2021, due to the ongoing health crisis.y

With the movie edging closer to being finished, it will easily be ready for its release in theaters on May 28, 2021. However, the current crisis means it could be delayed again, depending on theaters being open or not.

In a recent tweet, the movie’s director, Justin Lin, shared a behind the scenes picture from the mixing room, saying it was officially complete.

He also thanked the team that had continued working on the project, despite concerns with the current crisis.

The director is set to return for a tenth and eleventh addition to the franchise as back-to-back sequels, having already helmed four of the movies prior to F9.

Sadly, it was confirmed that Fast and Furious 11 will be the last. It could return through more spin-offs, which are already said to be in the works at Universal, but the main storyline will come to an end.

The ninth installment is set to unite Vin Diesel’s Dom with his younger brother, Jakob, who is enlisted by Cipher. The pair will face off against each other, as Dom realizes he can’t leave his past behind him any longer.

This will be John Cena’s debut in the franchise, as he joins the star-studded line-up including Ludacris and Charlize Theron. Musicians Ozuna and Cardi B are also expected to appear.

News of F9’s completion has got a lot of fans excited to find out the new direction the movie will go in, especially as it edges closer to the end of the franchise.

Until then, they’ll have a while longer to wait. Fast and Furious 9 hits theaters on May 28, 2021.

When is DC’s Peacemaker series coming out? Release date, cast, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 18:46

by Emma Soteriou
John Cena as Peacemaker
DC/Warner Bros

DC

Peacemaker writer and director James Gunn has confirmed that the series will be a part of the DCEU. Here is everything we know about the series so far.

The Suicide Squad movie is yet to reach our screens, yet one of the characters introduced – Peacemaker – has already got his own show in the works.

With the DC movie universe expanding further into TV series, fans are excited to see what’s in store.

john cena as peacemaker
DC/Warner Bros
John Cena as Peacemaker

When will Peacemaker be released?

The show is still relatively early on in its process, however, it’s clear that there will be eight episodes and it’s planned to be available to stream on HBO Max. The release date is not confirmed but is likely to be near the end of 2021 or in 2022.

Production is expected to begin very soon – the start of 2021 at the latest – as James Gunn also has to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 too.

In an Instagram post, Gunn said he was already in Canada quarantining in preparation for the series to start shooting.

 

Who is starring in Peacemaker?

It was recently revealed that, alongside John Cena’s Peacemaker, the cast will include Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, reprising her role from The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn, who took on the project after directing The Suicide Squad, is both writing and directing the show.

He confirmed the cast in an Instagram post, also answering one question on a lot of fans’ minds.

He revealed that Peacemaker will be a part of the DC Extended Universe, which usually centers around the movies.

This will be the first DC series to be like this, seemingly following in the footsteps of Marvel, who have introduced their shows into the MCU.

DC's Peacemaker
DC/Warner Bros
A poster for the upcoming series

What will happen in the show?

As Peacemaker is expected to heavily tie in with The Suicide Squad movie, little is known about what will happen in the show, aside from the fact it will look at Peacemaker’s origin story.

The character is known to do whatever it takes to ensure peace – even kill – so he may face some consequences to his actions throughout the episodes.

In a press release, Gunn said: “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag. I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series…”

In the lead up to the new series, anticipation is building, especially as The Suicide Squad – Peacemaker’s movie debut – is also on the way. It will be in theaters on August 6, 2021.