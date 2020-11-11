 Fantastic Beasts director wants Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp - Dexerto
Fantastic Beasts director wants Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp

Published: 11/Nov/2020 2:27

by Alan Bernal
Carlsberg UK YouTube

Harry Potter

Mads Mikkelsen could replace Johnny Depp in the third movie of the Fantastic Beasts series, with director David Yates reportedly favoring the decision as production looks to continue on the Harry Potter spinoff.

Mikkelsen is in talks to take over the role of Grindelwald next to film leads Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, and Jude Law. Fantastic Beasts 3 is set for a Summer 2022 release after being delayed from its original premiere date of November 2021.

The Hannibal star is said to be on top of the list of actors currently considered for the role, as first reported by Deadline. This would be his first project alongside Yates if he were to be cast.

Depp withdrew from his role as Grindelwald after Warner Bros. requested he step down. Depp is coming out of an entrenched legal battle that resulted in a UK judge dismissing his claims of defamation against the publisher of The Sun.

mads mikkelsen johnny depp harry potter
Warner Bros.
Mads Mikkelsen could be replacing Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The publication referred to the actor as a “wife beater” in published works, leading to a libel suit that Depp ultimately lost.

While he wasn’t directly fired from Fantastic Beasts 3, he was asked to resign and soon complied, paving way for the studio to start looking for a speedy replacement.

If Mikkelsen were to be hired, production on the film would have almost a clean slate to work with seeing as Depp reportedly shot a single scene. Of course, this means Depp will have his negotiated salary for Fantastic Beasts 3 paid in full.

Although he had a five-picture deal, Depp will now stand aside for the next actor to step in and complete Grindelwald’s story in Fantastic Beasts 4 & 5.

mads mikkelsen
Gage Skidmore
Mads Mikkelsen is reportedly a favorite to become the next Grindelwald.

Due to the urgency of shooting schedules in these times and for the sake of continuity, it’s presumed that the replacement actor will be signed for the remaining films as well.

Mikkelsen has just completed his role in 2021’s Chaos Walking, and is tapped for another role in The Billion Dollar Spy that is currently in pre-production.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise is less than halfway complete, and will need to fill one of the lead roles as soon as possible to resume production.

Everything we know about Dexter limited series: cast, premiere date, more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 23:43

by Michael Gwilliam
Dexter at the end of season 8
Showtime/Facebook

Dexter

Dexter is coming back for one final run in the form of a limited series revival. While a lot is still unknown as of this moment, here is what we do know about Showtime’s upcoming 10-episode serial killer special.

When the controversial eighth season of Dexter wrapped up in 2013, many thought the series, which was once a Showtime powerhouse, had finished on a sour note.

The entire final season fell flat. Some of its most prominent characters lacked the intrigue and intensity of those in other seasons and the story itself felt convoluted and poorly-written.

While fans have been licking their wounds for the last seven years, trying to erase the bad taste of the finale, a new series has been announced that will hopefully right the wrongs of the past.

Dexter examines a blood slide
Showtime/Facebook
The Dexter revival won’t “undo” past seasons.

What will the Dexter limited series be about?

Season 8 concluded with Dexter in Oregon working for a lumber company after his sister, Debra has died. Meanwhile, his son and Hannah had disappeared to Argentina.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips has explained that while this new 10-episode series won’t undo the prior seasons, it will take place well after the season 8 finale.

“We’re ten years later,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re not going to betray the audience and say ‘that was all a dream,’ or whatever it is. What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.”

Dexter in a kill room
Showtime/Facebook
Dexter won’t be returning to Miami.

He also revealed that the setting will be much different than what Dexter fans are used to, with the series not taking place in Miami. However, he refused to elaborate.

That said, it seems like Dexter’s serial killer ways and his Dark Passenger are still guiding him. “It’s what he does with it now that will be the gist of what we’re going to do with this last season,” Phillips explained.

With only ten episodes, there are a lot of ways this series revival could go, but it seems like Showtime supports the plot and script. Showtime President Gary Levine said the network would only bring Dexter back if they, “could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.”

Dexter looks through his knives
Showtime/Facebook
Dexter’s Dark Passenger still remains.

When will the Dexter revival premiere?

While the show doesn’t have a scheduled air time yet, production is set to begin in Winter 2020 and is scheduled to air in Fall 2021.

This means that the show should start between September 22, 2021 and December 21, 2021.

In the past, all Dexter seasons (except season 8) have begun in late September or early October, so expect to see that trend continue.

Dexter and Vince Masuka
Showtime/Facebook
Will fan favorite Vince Masuka return?

Who is returning for Dexter in 2021?

So far, only Michael C. Hall is scheduled to return as series protagonist, but Showrunner Clyde Phillips did hint that we could see Jennifer Carpenter return as Debra Morgan or others return as ghosts.

When asked about returning characters, Phillips said, “There is some flexibility to do some movie magic” but regarding Debra specifically, he couldn’t comment.

It would be awesome to see the likes of David Zayas or C. S. Lee come back and play their roles as Miami Metro’s Batista and Vince Masuka. They were still alive when the series originally ended, so there is a chance that they return in some capacity, but so far, nothing is confirmed.

There is still a lot of time until the new series debuts, but be sure to be on the lookout for more info as production ramps up.