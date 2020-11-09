 When is Fantastic Beasts 3 coming out? Release date, rumors & more - Dexerto
TV + Movies

When is Fantastic Beasts 3 coming out? Release date, rumors & more

Published: 9/Nov/2020 22:28

by Bill Cooney
Fantastic Beasts 3
Warner Brothers

Harry Potter

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Harry Potter-universe film Fantastic Beasts 3, including plot details, casting news, and when we could see an exact release date for the film.

The Fantastic Beasts series is separate from the Harry Potter films, but both are based on books written by author J.K. Rowling and set in the same magical universe.

After the first film released in 2016 to a mediocre box office – at least nothing like the original Harry Potter series- there was some doubt whether or not we would see all of the five promised movies actually happen.

It seems Warner Brothers is in it for the long haul though, with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 set for release next year. This breaks with the 2-year release cycle we’ve seen so far with the films, but that has been blamed partly on a delay in filming due to ongoing current events.

Fantastic Beasts
Warner Brothers
Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set for release sometime in 2021, but that could very well change.

Fantastic Beasts 3 release date

For a bit after the release of the second movie, there were rumors that we would see the third installment’s premiere sometime in 2020, following the same, two-year release cycle as the first two.

Warner Brothers previously confirmed that Fantastic Beasts 3 would be released on November 12, 2021, with filming starting during Spring 2020. Star Dan Fogler revealed in an interview that the studio made the change because the cast needed “more time to prep.”

In November 2020 however, that was once again pushed back to July 15, 2022, according to a report from Variety, with the schedule change happening just days after Johnny Depp said he was asked to leave the films.

Depp apparently only ended up filming one scene for Beasts 3, but will still receive an eight-figure contract per reports for his portrayal of Gellert Grindelwald. When Warner Brother will announce his replacement, remains to be seen.

Johnny Depp Fantastic Beasts
Warner Brothers
Depp’s role will be recast after he was asked to leave the franchise.

Fantastic Beasts 3 official trailer

Unfortunately, there have been no official teasers or trailers released for the third Fantastic Beasts movie as of yet. We will update this as soon as the first promo videos are unveiled.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Casting News

Eddie Redmayne will be returning as Newt Scamander, English Wizard, and author of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Dan Fogler, obviously, will be back as Polish-born wizard Jacob Kowalski, and Katherine Waterston will also be coming back as Porpentina Goldstein.

It wouldn’t be a story set in the Harry Potter universe without Dumbledore, and it’s confirmed Jude Law will be reprising his role as the much-younger version of the legendary Hogwart’s headmaster.

Jude Law Dumbledore
Warner Brothers
Jude Law as a younger Dumbledore in 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

As we mentioned, Johnny Depp will not be returning as main villain Gellert Grindelwald after Warner Brothers asked him to leave the franchise. It remains to be seen who will replace him, but given he had only shot one scene before leaving Beasts 3, it’s likely we won’t see him at all.

What will Fantastic Beasts 3 be about?

While we still have a long while to wait before any solid plot details emerge, but JK Rowling has revealed on Twitter that it will be set during the 1930’s in Rio de Janeiro. The author has also noted in the past that all five films will cover a period leading up to 1945, when the last one will take place.

As the middle movie in the series then, we wouldn’t expect to see any climactic battles happening between Dumbledore and Grindelwald just yet, but the series’ cast adventuring around the city and beaches of Rio does sound like a truly “fantastic” setting.

So there you have it; that’s everything we know about Fantastic Beasts 3 so far. Keep your eyes open for more news as we head into the new year. We’ll make sure to update you on any further developments as the November 12, 2021 steadily approaches.

TV + Movies

All new TV shows & movies coming to Disney+ in November

Published: 9/Nov/2020 21:44

by Bill Cooney
Disney+ What is new this month
Disney

Star Wars The Mandalorian

It’s a new month, which means it’s time to take a look at all of the new movies and TV shows coming to Disney+. For those in need of something fresh to watch, this is your lucky day.

The amount of new content coming to Disney’s exclusive streaming platform in November 2020 will be enough to keep anyone busy in the runup to the holidays. 

Of course, the biggest news is Season 2 of The Mandalorian releasing throughout the month. The show’s proven to be a surprise hit that even some Star Wars fans who weren’t pleased with Disney’s treatment of the franchise so far have been coming around to.

With all of the winter holidays coming right up, Disney’s also adding 2009’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ with Jim Carrey. If you haven’t had enough from a galaxy far, far away, a brand new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is also coming out later on in November, and yes The Child, AKA Baby Yoda, does make an appearance.

Several new docuseries will be premiering as well, including new episodes of ‘Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Inside Pixar. Speaking of Pixar, both movies in the ‘Planes’ series are also being added to the library.

Below is the full list of new movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in November 2020:

November 6

New Library Titles

  • Disney Goldie & Bear (Season 1)
  • Disney Goldie & Bear (Season 2)
  • Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 1)
  • Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • Mr. Magoo

Disney+ Originals

  • The Mandalorian (Episode 202 – “Chapter 10”)
  • Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 107 – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”)
  • The Right Stuff (Episode 106 – “VOSTOK”)
  • Weird But True (Episode 313 – “Camping”)
  • One Day at Disney (Episode 149 – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineering”)

November 13

New Library Titles

  • Petra: City of Riches
  • Ultimate Viking Sword

Disney+ Originals

  • The Mandalorian (Episode 203 – “Chapter 11”)
  • Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 108 – “Baby Gorilla Grace”)
  • Inside Pixar (Premiere)
  • The Right Stuff (Episode 107 – “Ziggurat”)
  • One Day at Disney (Episode 150 – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”)

November 17

Disney+ Originals

  • LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

November 18

Disney+ Originals

  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Premiere – “Supermarket Scramble” and “Cheesewranglers”)
The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in episode 2
Disney/Lucasfilm
The Mandalorian is one of the biggest things drawing people into Disney+.

November 20

New Library Titles

  • Planes
  • Planes: Fire Rescue

Disney+ Originals

  • Marvel’s 616 (Premiere)
  • The Real Right Stuff (Premiere)
  • The Mandalorian (Episode 204 – “Chapter 12”)
  • The Right Stuff (Finale Episode 108 – “Flight”)
  • One Day at Disney (Episode 151 – “Season Finale”)

November 27

New Library Titles

  • Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
  • The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
  • Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum (Season 3)
  • Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
    Party Animals     (Season 1)
  • Alaska: Port Protection

Disney+ Originals

  • Black Beauty
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (“House of Tomorrow”, “Hard to Swallow”,)
  • The Mandalorian (Episode 205 – “Chapter 13”)