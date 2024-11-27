The 25 best TV shows of 2024 

The year is nearly over, and it’s been an incredible 11 months of television, but what are the best TV shows of 2024?

Well, that’s a tough question to answer. We loved returning to Westeros and Middle-earth. Who could forget the drama at The Traitors Table earlier this year? And don’t get us started on what Oz Cobb was up to in Gotham. All of that, and we haven’t even considered all the new shows released on Netflix, Prime Video (and other streaming services) like Shogun, Baby Reindeer, and Fallout.

So, with that in mind, our team of TV-obsessed experts has got their heads together and put together a list of the best shows of the year. It was hard work, and more than 70 shows made the not-so-short shortlist, but after some fierce debate among the senior staff, some court-mandated conflict resolution, and the liberal use of a big red pen, we managed to whittle the list down to 25.

Sadly that means a few of our faves didn’t make the cut (I’m sorry Agatha All Along fans) but we think you’ll agree that this list would make for one mega TV marathon.

Note: The elephant in the room is that 2024 may be on the way out, but it’s not over yet, and there’s still plenty of great TV to come – like Skeleton Crew, Dexter: Original Sin, and Squid Game Season 2. So be sure to bookmark this list, as we’ll be keeping it updated as more series are released.

25. The Acolyte

Lucasfilm/Disney

Release date: 4 June 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen

What it’s about: When a respected Jedi Master is murdered, the council despatches Master Sol to try and solve the case. His investigation, however, quickly uncovers a deeper conspiracy and a dark power not seen in a millennia that’s on the rise.

Why we like it: Star Wars has been trapped in a nostalgic crevasse for a while now, and its desperate pandering has only made the situation worse. With its new setting, compelling characters, and bold plot, the Acolyte felt like a real rescue mission. Sadly, it didn’t work.

Audiences rejected the show, and a sustained hate campaign from people with too much time on their hands undermined any goodwill the series might have naturally built up. Still, The Acolyte was a genuinely impressive series that dared to explore ideas many Star Wars purists would see as sacrilegious, and boasts some of the most exciting lightsaber duels since The Phantom Menace. If you were put off by the backlash, ignore it. This is the Star Wars show you’re looking for.



Read our full Acolyte review here.

Words by Tom Percival

24. The Gentlemen

Netflix

Release date: 7 March 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Ray Winstone

What it’s about: Eddie Horniman unexpectedly inherits his late father’s estate, dukedom, and long-standing agreement with Bobby Glass, the head of the UK’s biggest weed empire. He wants out, but through an increasingly violent and chaotic string of criminal hijinks, he discovers he has a bit of a knack for the life of crime.

Article continues after ad

Why we like it: This is the ultra Guy Ritchie experience; a brilliant, binge-able sojourn into a world of drugs, blood, and struggling runts. It has the filmmaker’s signature sweary wit, grim edge (but not too nasty), and penchant for loveable pr*cks, packaged into a gripping expansion of one of his most underrated movies. I need Season 2 immediately – to borrow Fletcher’s words, it’s beautiful, beautiful… TV.



Read our full Gentlemen review here.

Words by Cameron Frew

23. One Day

Netflix

Release date: 8 February 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Cast: Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jonny Weldon, Essie Davis

What it’s about: Emma and Dexter first meet the night of their graduation, parting ways the next days. Little do they know this chance encounter starts the chain of events that will change their lives.

Why we like it: Almost a year after it first dropped on Netflix, One Day still takes the title for the saddest scene of 2024. If you survived Episode 13, you should be allowed to put it on your LinkedIn profile as a professional achievement. You won’t want to watch it again, but you were lucky if you experienced the series hype as it aired.

Words by Jasmine Valentine

22. Nobody Wants This

Netflix

Release date: 26 September 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons

What it’s about: Joanne makes her living complaining about her disastrous dating life on a podcast with her sister. Her life is changed forever, however, when she falls head over heels for Noah, an attractive rabbi, the pair must then navigate the complex world of blending two families from very different backgrounds.

Why we like it: Cozy is an ugly word. It often implies easy answers and a refuge in comfort. Yet Nobody Wants This is a cozy show full of lovable characters, great gags, and a core romance you’re desperate to see succeed. Yet that doesn’t mean it’s not challenging, and it’s in those challenges where I think Nobody Wants This is at its best.

Article continues after ad

How does a couple’s relationship evolve when they are fundamentally so different? What’s more important, tradition or the future? Are your family always right? These are all thorny questions at the heart of Nobody Wants This, and the show does not give easy answers. If you like Gavin and Stacey, I’d give this a go; it feels like a US remake without being a US remake.

Words by Tom Percival

21. Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2

Paramount

Release date: 10 November 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Cast: Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes

What it’s about: The conclusion of Yellowstone begins with patriarch John Dutton’s death, leaving his angry children to fight amongst themselves for the fate of the famous Dutton ranch.

Why we like it: Anyone outside the Yellowstone bubble may be wondering what the show even has to give anymore. With Kevin Costner gone and the series having to wrap itself up in only six episodes, chaos was expected. And chaos it was. But this is Taylor Sheridan, and chaos is his middle name.

True to form, Season 5 Part 2 is an exciting, soap opera-style telling of a family with all balls and no brains. There’s violence and bullet-filled drama, and everyone’s just as unlikable as they’ve always been. But it’s exciting, unpredictable, and an electric end to the show that always had viewers wanting to run for the mountains and find a ranch to live on.

Article continues after ad

Words by Jessica Cullen

20. Rivals

Hulu

Release date: 18 October 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Cast: David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Danny Dyer, Katherine Parkinson, Aiden Turner

What it’s about: Adapting the Jilly Cooper novel of the same name, Rivals follows womanizing ex-jockey Rupert Campbell-Black going head to head with TV boss Tony Baddingham with journalist Declan O’Hara stuck in the middle of the madness.

Why we like it: Rivals is hands-down the most fun you’ll have with a TV show this year. Bringing the bonkbuster back from the clutches of last century, anything goes with Jilly Cooper, and we’re all the better for it. After much debate in the office, we can confirm there’s only one prosthetic willy in the bunch… and it’s not that one.

Article continues after ad

Words by Jasmine Valentine

19. True Detective: Night Country

HBO

Release date: 14 January 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Cast: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis

What it’s about: In Ennis, Alaska, mismatched detectives Chief Danvers and Trooper Navarro are tasked with an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of eight Tsalal Arctic researchers.

Why we like it: Topping Nic Pizzolatto’s perfect first season is no mean feat, but Issa López manages it with Night Country. Rather than trying to imitate its predecessor, Night Country serves up a fresh twist on the True Detective formula, delivering a thrilling blend of police procedural and supernatural horror. Placing women at the center of the mystery is a masterstroke, as is the Alaskan setting, where eerie folklore, brutal landscapes, and local tensions intertwine to make Night Country a mesmerizing, gripping watch that proves this franchise still has plenty of life left.

Article continues after ad

Words by Daisy Phillipson

18. Terminator Zero

Netflix

Release date: 29 August 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Cast: (Japanese) Yūya Uchida, Toa Yukinari, Saori Hayami, Yasuhiro Mamiya/ (English) André Holland, Sonoya Mizuno, Sumalee Montano, Timothy Olyphant

What it’s about: Days before Judgement Day, Malcolm Lee – a scientist working on an AI said to rival Skynet – is attacked by Terminators from the future. Forced to flee with his family, Malcolm’s only hope is a time traveler sent back to protect him from the android assassins.

Why we like it: Terminator Zero manages to honor the established Terminator formula while also putting a unique spin on things. The idea of Skynet fearing a rival AI is a novel one and serves as an intriguing hook for the series, while Malcolm’s story (which we won’t spoil here) might just be the most interesting human in Terminator since Sarah Connor. We’d be remiss as well, not to mention Zero’s animation (done by Production I.G. – who previously worked on Haikyu!! and Kaiju No 8), which is beautifully dynamic, and makes the action scenes as fluid as the T-1000.

Words by Tom Percival

17. Disclaimer

AppleTV+

Release date: 11 October 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Kevin Kline

What it’s about: Journalist Catherine Ravenscroft receives a mysterious novel in the mail, threatening to spill secrets from her past that could (and do) change her life for good.

Why we like it: Catherine is pleased you liked the series… if that style of voiceover annoyed you, I can see why. Even so, Blanchett’s portrayal of a woman in fear meets the exceptional level of craft we expect from her. The story keeps us guessing until the very end, which is a tough feat in the age of duel big-screen small-screen time (come on, I know you do it).

Article continues after ad

Words by Jasmine Valentine

16. Dragon Ball Daima

Toei

Release date: 11 October 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Cast: (Japanese) Masako Nozawa, Yumiko Kobayashi, Koki Uchiyama/(English) Stephanie Nadolny, Nia Celeste, Aaron Dismuke



What it’s about: After defeating Buu, Goku and his friends attract the attention of the new Demon King Gomah, who – fearing the Z fighter’s power – turns them all into children. Determined to return themselves to the right age, Goku sets off to the mysterious Demon Realm to defeat Gomah.



Why we like it: Colourful and creative, Daima will always have a special place in the hearts of Dragon Ball fans, as it’s the last anime in the franchise that series creator Akira Toriyama worked on before his untimely death. Yet there’s more to this series than maudlin sentimentality. Daimia is almost like a fusion (I wonder if they used the dance or Potara earrings?) of all previous anime in the franchise.

It’s as exciting as Z, as funny as the original Dragon Ball, and expands the lore in a similar way to Super. It also (sort of) acknowledges, in a sideways sort of way, GT as the pair share a certain amount of DNA. Basically, if you’re a Dragon Ball fan, Daima will have something for you.

Words by Tom Percival

15. Young Sheldon Season 7

CBS

Release date: 15 February 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Cast: Iain Armitage, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Mary Perry, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan

What it’s about: Season 7 follows the aftermath of Medford’s tornado while Sheldon heads off to Germany before his start at CalTech. Oh, and George isn’t in the best shape either.

Why we like it: I’ve written this about a million times on Dexerto, but one more won’t hurt – George’s death absolutely shattered me. His funeral in Episode 13 is one of the best-made episodes of TV this year, even if Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage isn’t nailing the aftermath. I don’t care for Sheldon, though (read that in Lucille Bluth’s voice).

Words by Jasmine Valentine

14. The Traitors UK Season 2

BBC

Release date: 3 January 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Cast: Harry, Paul, Diane.

What it’s about: In this reality competition, contestants are taken to a Scottish castle and split into teams of ‘Traitors’ and ‘Faithfuls.’ Through a series of tasks and banishments, the Traitors must eliminate the Faithfuls, and the Faithfuls must figure out who’s a Traitor before they are “murdered.” The last contestant standing wins the huge cash prize.

Why we like it: Reality TV doesn’t usually make it onto this list, but The Traitors had Dexerto’s writers glued to their TV sets in January, so it couldn’t be ignored. The format is fantastic, but the success of Season 2 was largely down to casting, with mother-and-son team Diane and Ross a scream, Paul being evil personified in hilarious fashion, and Jaz becoming his generation’s answer to Sherlock Holmes. The ending was equally unforgettable, as seemingly sweet and innocent Harry did the dirty on the actually sweet and innocent Mollie. He broke her heart and ours, but also gave us the TV event of the year.

Words by Chris Tilly

13. From Season 3

MGM+

Release date: 22 September 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Cast: Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Pegah Ghafoori, Scott McCord, Ricky He

What it’s about: From Season 3 picks up where we left off in Season 2. While Tabitha’s out in the real world, the Fromville residents continue to unravel the many mysteries of the town in which they’re trapped.

Why we like it: Sure, it may leave some of its mysteries to linger for too long, but Season 3 proves it’s still got it. John Griffin and Jeff Pinkner come up with creative new ways to extend the story and keep us on the edge of our seats with twists and turns aplenty. Engaging characters and standout performances from the cast, led by the ever-talented Perrineau, make it easy to stay invested. In a sea of lackluster TV horror, From shows it still knows how to thrill.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

12. The Boys Season 4

Prime Video

Release date:13 June 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Cast: Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty

What it’s about: The Boys Season 4 sees Homelander and Butcher at odds once more, and the stakes are higher than ever as Victoria Neuman continues her assault on the White House and Vaught have their sights set on world domination.

Why we like it: In a world of endless phases and superhero fatigue, The Boys has repeatedly shown up to give us a fresh, satirical take on the genre. Season 4 leaned into its political commentary more than ever before (maybe even a little too hard), but it’s still entertaining and funny as hell, culminating in a finale that left us gagging to find out how this story will end. Oh, and Homelander is still the most diabolical villain on TV.

Read our full Boys Season 4 review here.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

11. Masters of the Air

Apple TV+

Release date: 26 January 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Cast: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle.

What it’s about: Following in the footsteps of Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air focuses on the WWII exploits of the 100th Bomb Group – aka the “Bloody Hundredth” – as they conduct dangerous raids over Nazi Germany at the tail-end of the conflict.

Why we like it: Masters of the Air was a brutal watch, introducing audiences to the Bloody Hundredth, then putting them – and us – through hell as they endeavor to survive the horrors of WWII. Cutting-edge special effects brought the airborne dogfights to life in spectacular fashion. But this was a very human story about a group of men trying to do the right thing. Some are wounded or killed, and others shot or captured, with the show combining high adventure and heartbreaking tragedy as the Hundredth try to make it home.

Read our full Masters of the Air review here.

Words by Chris Tilly

10. Rings of Power Season 2

Prime Video

Release date: 29 August 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Cast: Morfydd Clark, Charlie, Vickers, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Charles Edwards, Daniel Weyman

What it’s about: After tricking the Earth into forging the Three Rings of Power, Sauron plots to create more evil jewelry so he can use them to bind the people of Middle-earth to his will. Yet, across the land, the forces of good rise up in an attempt to stop the Dark Lord.

Why we like it: The first season of Rings of Power was a little like reading a Tolkien novel and getting to a song. You know you have to read it to understand the plot, but god almighty, it’s a slog. Rings of Power Season 2, by contrast then, is a pivotal chapter full of intriguing lore, thrilling action, and complex characters.

Arguably, the season’s two greatest strengths were allowing Charlie Vickers to bring some nuance to Tolkien’s greatest villain (sorry, Morgoth fans, you know I’m right) while also leaning more into the first season’s more entertaining characters and plots (More elves. Less Nuemenor). Honestly, the comparison between the two seasons is night and day, and if we were given an award for the most improved show, Rings of Power would take the first spot.

Read our full Rings of Power Season 2 review here

Words by Tom Percival

9. Ripley

Netflix

Release date: 4 April 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Cast: Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn

What it’s about: When Tom Ripley is mistakenly made an offer by the wealthy father of an old schoolmate to bring him back to America, he assumes a multitude of identities and lies his way into getting closer to the charismatic Dickie Greenleaf.

Why we like it: Some might say Ripley has been done to death, but this Netflix take on the classic story of lies and deceit is one of the most impressive to date. The black-and-white interpretation has some of Netflix’s best cinematography to date, making it one of the highest-quality shows to have come onto the platform not just this year but of the decade.

Andrew Scott absorbs Tom Ripley so well, that it’s almost as if he was born to play the role. He causes you to squirm and cringe in discomfort, but you still ultimately want to see him succeed through the clever and unpredictable twists and turns…only because you want to see what he does next.

Read our full Ripley review here.

Words by Jessica Cullen

8. X-Men ’97

Marvel Studios

Release date: 20 March 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Cast: Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alyson Court



What it’s about: After Professor X leaves Earth and the X-Men behind, Scott, Jean, Storm, and the rest of the team continue to fight for his dream of a day where mankind and mutants live in harmony. Yet dark forces are already moving against the X-Men and all the children of the atom.



Why we like it: The original X-Men animated series made a name for itself by telling mature stories about complex issues without being boring or preachy. So when it was announced that a continuation was in the works at Disney, there were fears that the series might be watered down or made more child-friendly. Well, we had nothing to worry about. X-Men ‘97 is a love letter to the entire expanded X-Men universe, making knowing references to its animated predecessor, the comics, and even the much-maligned Fox movies.

More than that, it’s just a damn well-written show and boasts arguably the saddest episode of television this year, when the sentinels attack Genosha. The robot’s rampage captures the discordant, chaotic nature of a horrific disaster in such a visceral way. I know a lot of people “remember” Gambit’s desperate last stand against the mutant killing machine. Still, for me, the most heartbreaking moment is Magneto – a man for whom violence was always the solution – choosing to spend his final moments not on the offensive but protecting a crying child. It was a truly beautiful moment that convinced me Magneto is right. Let’s hope X-Men ’97 Season 2 can live up to its predecessor.

Words by Tom Percival

7. The Penguin

HBO

Release date: 19 September 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Cast: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz

What it’s about: A week after Gotham is flooded at the hands of the Riddler, Oz Cobb attempts to climb his way up the mafia rankings with his new sidekick, only to be viciously opposed by the new boss, Sofia Falcone.

Why we like it: After a string of lackluster superhero spinoffs, The Penguin hobbled its way onto screens and proved that it’s good to be bad. Colin Farrell remains completely hypnotizing as Oz Cobb, dipping into the deepest darkest instincts of the villain while somehow making audiences sympathize with him. …Until he breaks your heart in two by committing the most unforgivable acts.

Gotham’s scummy underbelly continues to grow into a fresh take on Batman’s world, and new characters like Sofia and Victor kept us switching sides on who to root for. Nobody could have ever predicted just how effective The Penguin would be, but now, we’ll never forget it.

Words by Jessica Cullen

6. House of the Dragon Season 2

HBO

Release date: 16 June 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Cast: Emma D’arcy, Olivia Cooke, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Eve Best, Matt Smith

What it’s about: The Dance of the Dragons heats up as the Greens and the Blacks try to secure allies to win the war. Yet, as both sides jockey for power, the Tragaryens unwittingly plant the seeds of their own downfall. Oh, and Daemon spends most of the season tripping balls at Harrenhal.

Why we like it: House of the Dragon Season 2 wasn’t as well received as the first, yet the comparisons with Game of Thrones Season 8 are unfair at best and hysterical at worst. While there were some undeniable issues (The Harrenhal story should have been the Westerosi equivalent of an email… which I guess is a raven?), we still got everything we’ve come to love from Thrones, including political intrigue, devious betrayals, and exciting dragon action. Plus, we got to see Vhagar go to war, which I’ve been waiting for since I first read Fire and Blood.

Read our full House of the Dragon Season 2 review here.

Words by Tom Percival

5. Arcane Season 2

Netflix

Release date: 9 November 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Cast: Ella Purnell, Hailee Steinfeld, Katie Leung, Harry Lloyd, Kevin Alejandro

What it’s about: The second and final chapter of Arcane picks up with the aftermath of Jinx’s assault on the Council. Piltover and Zaun are on the brink of war, as are sisters Jinx and Vi.

Why we like it: I couldn’t be further from the target audience for Arcane, but I became a bonafide fan from the very first episode. The animation, the storytelling, the character development – Riot Games and Fortiche hooked us all in with their masterful series, drawing from the rich League of Legends lore while establishing a story in its own right. Season 2 matches its predecessor in every sense, proving lightning can indeed hit twice.

Read our full Arcane Season 2 review here.

Words by Daisy Phillipson

4. Fallout

Prime Video

Release date: 10 April 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Cast: Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Sarita Choudhury

What it’s about: Over 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse turns North America into a wasteland, three people end up on a collision course: Lucy, a Vault 33 resident who ventures into the real for the first time; Maximus, a Brotherhood of Steel squire desperate to get his own power armor; and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a mutated gunslinger and bounty hunter.

Why we like it: I thought The Last of Us was the greatest video game adaptation of all time… until Fallout, a bold TV show that’s brilliant on its own terms. It hones the iconography and cozy, analog-softened tunes of Bethesda’s beloved series and captures the feeling of playing it – but, crucially, it feels new. May the future of the genre be cut by its sword.

Read our full Fallout review here.

Words by Cameron Frew

3. The Bear Season 3

Hulu

Release date: 26 June 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edibiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

What it’s about: Season 3 of The Bear sees Carmy and co trying to make a success of the titular restaurant by striving for culinary excellence and introducing the non-negotiables.

Why we like it: Season 3 of The Bear didn’t quite reach the dizzy heights of Seasons 1 and 2, but it remains one of the best written, directed, and acted shows on television. The highlight was undoubtedly the ‘Napkins’ episode, in which Liza Colón-Zayas delivered a powerhouse performance as we learned Tina’s backstory. And while the ending of this season didn’t take us very far from the beginning, the journey there was still both touching and thrilling.

Read our full Bear Season 3 review here.

Words by Chris Tilly

2. Shogun

FX

Release date: 27 February 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Cast: Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai

What it’s about: When an English sailor ends up shipwrecked in Japan, he finds himself in the middle of a political warfare that ends up redefining what he knows amid a brand new culture.

Why we like it: Shogun ended up becoming an award-season darling this year, and for good reason. It’s easily one of the most artistic shows FX has put out in years. It blew us all away with the unbelievable action, intense tests of loyalty, and the simple story of two colliding cultures.

It stood out among the crowd of IP-heavy shows this year, and if Shogun could possibly give us anything else (aside from a great time), it’s the hope that streamers will put more risk into original and unexpected stories.

Words by Jessica Cullen

1. Baby Reindeer

Netflix

Release date: 11 April 2024

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Cast: Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau

What it’s about: A woman walks into a bar; alone, crying, and skint. The barman reluctantly asks her what’s wrong, and when she confesses she can’t even afford a cup of tea, he gives it to her for free. It sounds like the start of a joke – but this was the beginning of Richard Gadd’s real-life nightmare.

Why we like it: The aftermath of Baby Reindeer may have overshadowed its success – but it shouldn’t. It should be recognized as one of Netflix’s defining achievements: a harrowing, overwhelming, and irresistibly watchable account of one man’s grief and trauma that asks uncomfortable, essential questions about complicity and guilt. Even in its darkest moments, it feels like a force for something more than good – it is unmissable television.

– Sent from my iPhone



Words by Cameron Frew

