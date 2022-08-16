Ezra Miller releases apology: “I am suffering complex mental health issues”

The Flash star Ezra Miller has issued an apology and revealed they’re seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues” amid mounting controversies.

Miller’s scandals date back to 2020, when footage emerged of the actor choking a fan outside a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, before seemingly slamming them into the ground.

They’ve since been the subject of multiple allegations, accused of abuse, assault, harassment, and grooming minors. This year alone, they’ve been arrested twice in Hawaii and charged with burglary in Vermont.

Miller’s erratic behavior has submerged Warner Bros. in a publicity nightmare, with The Flash still set for release in June 2023. Now, they’ve apologized after a period of “intense crisis.”

Ezra Miller issues apology and says they’re seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”

Miller broke their silence in a statement to Variety, coming shortly after their legal troubles in Vermont. This also follows the cancelation of Batgirl, which many have criticized in comparison to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s steadfast praise of The Flash.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” they said.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Will Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie get canceled?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. was weighing up three options for The Flash – and a choice seems to have been made with Miller’s apology.

The first option would see Miller seeking professional help and giving an interview in which they discuss their behavior over the past two years, the trajectory of which appears to have been set. This would pave the way for The Flash’s release, and Miller may even do limited press.

The second option would see the release of The Flash regardless of Miller coming forward, and they wouldn’t participate in any marketing, nor would they play the character again going forward. The third – and at this point, largely unlikely – option would be to cancel the film, even with its $200 million budget.

The Flash is still due for release on June 23, 2023.