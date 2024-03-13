YouTuber James Somerton confirmed safe after apparent suicide note goes viral

After days of concern, there’s now been confirmation that YouTuber James Somerton is “alive and physically safe” amid worries for his welfare.

In December 2023, after a video from Hbomberguy revealed evidence of the plagiarism of other LGBT writers and content creators in James Somerton’s videos, the content creator received a wave of backlash from viewers.

Although he tried to address the controversy surrounding him in the following weeks, many were unsatisfied with his apologies and scrutiny continued. In the months following, he stopped making content entirely, and deleted or privated most of his social media accounts.

Concerns surrounding the safety and whereabouts of Somerton emerged on March 5, after the streamer posted an apparent suicide note on social media.

James Somerton confirmed safe after concerns surrounding social media post

After the note appeared, Kat Lo, an editor and producer for the channel Hbomberguy, advised viewers and fans the team was working to try and call a wellness check in on Somerton. She also urged those following the situation and discussing it, to “be respectful and compassionate…”

On March 11, Lo informed the subreddit, she had heard news about Somerton’s current condition.

“I’ve heard that James is currently alive and physically safe.” Lo wrote. She then went on to say she didn’t “believe” she could disclose too much. Lo also said she was not aware of the streamer’s “current mental state” was.

After apologizing for any distress the events may have caused people, Lo told Reddit users “Obviously we’re trying to respect his privacy. I don’t know if he’ll reemerge—I really hope he takes time away from the internet and seeks out offline support.”

Somerton had previously highlighted the impacts the controversy was having on his mental health in two separate apology videos he made addressing the situation.

Somerton had returned to making content after uploading a second apology video that outlined plans for the future of his channel, including a rebrand to “James of Talos”, the film company that critics claimed was a scam. The second apology video has since been deleted, and content similar to Somerton’s traditional style has been uploaded since then.

In his apologies, James maintained that the new videos do not include any plagiarized material.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, information and support is available from the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).