Ezra Miller filmed scenes for The Flash after Hawaii incidents

Ezra Miller filmed more scenes for The Flash after being arrested twice in Hawaii, according to a new report.

Miller is engulfed in controversy amid mounting allegations dating back to 2020, when they were filmed choking a fan outside a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Since then, they’ve been the subject of several allegations and arrests. Most recently, the 29-year-old actor was charged with felony burglary in Vermont, with the police report noting the theft of “several bottles of alcohol” from a residence in Stamford.

Miller has also been accused of abuse, harassment, grooming minors, and housing a mother and three children and their ranch.

Ezra Miller filmed additional scenes for The Flash after Hawaii arrests

Miller has been arrested twice in Hawaii; first on March 28 this year, they were arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo; secondly on April 19 for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa.

They were also filmed warning police they could be charged with a hate crime if they failed to use correct pronouns after one officer referred to them as “sir.”

DC/Warner Bros. The Flash solo movie is still set to go ahead.

While their controversies have continued throughout 2022, work has “kept up” on The Flash, Miller’s first big-screen solo outing as DC’s speedster, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Miller participated in regularly scheduled additional photography over the summer, apparently without incident, before being charged with burglary – their third arrest this year – on Aug. 7 in Vermont,” the report adds.

Despite the never-ending scandals, The Flash is still set for release on June 23, 2023, with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav described the film as “terrific” and stated that he’s “very excited” about it. That said, the studio is “evaluating all options,” insiders told the outlet.

Producer Barbara Muschietti also said: “All is good in Flash land.”