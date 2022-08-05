Ezra Miller reportedly believes they’re being followed by the Ku Klux Klan

Ezra Miller, who’s been at the center of multiple controversies as of late, reportedly believes they’re being followed by the Ku Klux Klan and the FBI.

The Flash actor has been the subject of many controversies recently, and it seems like their behaviour is only becoming more and more worrying.

Miller has been a prominent name in Hollywood since the early 2010s. From We Need to Talk About Kevin, to Fantastic Beasts, and from Perks of Being a Wallflower to Justice League, Miller had been considered an icon of the new Hollywood scene, especially after they came out as queer.

However, in 2020, alarming stories began to come out about the actor’s behaviour. In April, they were filmed seemingly choking a woman and throwing her to the ground at Prikið Kaffihús, a bar in Reykjavík.

Ezra Miller allegedly believes the Ku Klux Klan are following them

According to Insider, at least 14 people who have had recent interactions with Miller allege they’ve exhibited frightening emotional outbursts, carried firearms, or left them feeling unsafe.

Many of those close to Miller are said to worry for their mental well-being, as now Miller believes that they are being followed by the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan.

Miller has been accused of assaulting and harassing multiple people, including a couple in Hawaii, who created a petition following the actor supposedly breaking into their home and screaming at them in their bed.

There have even been talks of cult-like activity, after Miller was seen walking around Iceland barefoot, since the star never hesitated to discuss spirituality, and there have been multiple allegations of the actor staying with very young people, and inviting those same people to stay and travel with them.

Miller has also been accused of seeking out vulnerable young women and nonbinary people who they could isolate from their families in order to control them completely, and sometimes sexually.

Warner Bros. Ezra Miller has been the subject of several alarming reports this year.

One of these alleged victims, young non-binary person Tokata, said they invited Miller to stay with them and a family friend in South Dakota. During this stay, Miller is said to have unexpectedly drawn a gun, ranted about being followed by the FBI, and refused to let Tokata out of their sight.

Over the past six months, the actor has allegedly driven around the US carrying guns and wearing bulletproof vests, due to paranoia about being followed by the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan. In January, Miller also even posted a video in which they threatened to kill Ku Klux Klan members.

Tokata told Insider that the wearing of bulletproof vests was “a fashionable safety measure in response to actual attacks and received death threats.”

Ezra Miller is a danger to those around them – and a danger to Hollywood

All of this controversy comes at a time when DC and Warner Bros. are attempting to hype up Miller’s upcoming superhero film, The Flash.

While it does not currently seem like Warner Bros. will be replacing Miller as The Flash, or cancelling the solo film – despite many other DC projects currently being shelved – it is clear that the actor has become a liability, which may negatively affect the film’s reception.

According to Insider, an anonymous industry source said Warner Bros’ best strategy would be to bide its time and see what happens before the film’s scheduled release in June 2023.

“There are too many unknowns right now. But nobody wants to spend that much on a movie and not have it have a perfect image,” the source said.

Miller needs help, insiders say

Many of those close with Miller believe their behavior is an indication of the actor’s declining mental state, which may have been a product of fame, Insider’s report states.

“I think Ezra has been enabled because of their fame, their wealth, their earning potential, their whiteness, and their beauty. It’s really hard to intervene when someone has as many resources as Ezra,” one family friend stated.

“When you’re famous, people are less likely to say ‘no’ to you. I think that those things can be really dangerous.”

According to the report, executives at Warner Bros., the company which has overseen many of Miller’s prominent projects, have done little to help or intervene. Russell Smith, producer on The Perks of Being a Wallflower, told Insider that he was “concerned” for Miller, but declined to speak any further.

Those close to Miller have also stated that the actor wasn’t always like this, and that they need treatment to become who they once were again.

“People in Ezra’s life are really grieving the person they’ve lost. Because I don’t think that person is coming back,” the family friend continued.

“They were always kind of different from other people their age, but not scary. We were really, really good friends. It’s really sad.”