Eternals star reveals story of first time working with Angelina Jolie - Dexerto

Lauren Ridloff has said she’s “grateful and appreciative” for her Eternals co-star, Angelina Jolie, and also confirmed that reshoots for the movie are complete.

Lauren Ridloff will soon be making history on the big screen when she appears in Eternals as Mikkari, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first deaf superhero.

The actress has grown to prominence in the last few years, following appearances in The Walking Dead and Wonderstruck. She was recently nominated to be a part of BAFTA breakthrough as a result of her progress in the industry.

What is Angelina Jolie like on set?

In an interview with HeyUGuys, Ridloff spoke about how it felt taking on such a big role.

“I am more thrilled than overwhelmed about being given the opportunity to represent the deaf community,” she said. “I’m very thrilled about that – just to bring in that storyline within the MCU. I think there’s plenty of room for more stories like that.”

Ridloff also spoke about what it was like to work with huge stars like Angelina Jolie.

“Angie is both gentle and strong,” she said. “I was so grateful and appreciative to have her there with us, because I feel like she really is very aware of what our needs might be – she’s always thinking about the cast.

“She would ask questions that a lot of us were wondering and she’s the one that would step forward and ask those questions.”

Ridloff later went on to explain another example of how Jolie had supported her on set, helping find the best way to make certain scenes work.

She ended on a final note, saying: “[Angie] has such a big heart because she’s willing to share her experiences with us – I really like her.”

When will Marvel’s Eternals be out?

The schedule for upcoming Marvel movies and shows on Disney Plus has recently been changed due to the ongoing health crisis. Eternals has been pushed back to November 5, 2021, so there’s still quite the wait until fans can find out what’s in store.

That being said, Ridloff did happen to confirm that reshoots were also in the works for Eternals during the interview, which was when she found out she had been nominated for the award.

Anticipation for the movie continues to be on the rise, especially after leaked images gave a first glimpse at the cast in their costumes.

After a year with no movies to add to the MCU, 2021 looks set to surprise a lot of fans with a refreshing take on the superhero movies people know and love.