Scarlett Johansson wants Black Widow to return to MCU as “vampire or zombie”

Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow in the MCU, recently revealed how she would want her character to return to the universe.

It may be hard to believe but, Scarlett Johansson made her final debut within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe just four years ago in Avengers: Endgame.

Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, sacrificed her life to retrieve the Soul Infinity Stone and helped bring those who were Snapped back to Earth.

Though she appeared again in a solo movie two years later, Marvel Studios has made no concrete plans to bring Romanoff back, but Johansson recently revealed how she would want her character to return.

Johansson would love to see Black Widow return in a deadly form

Johansson recently went onto the Today Show to discuss her skincare line The Outset and any updates from her personal and professional life.

When asked if she thinks Romanoff could come back to the MCU through a multiverse loophole, Johansson responded, “I feel like that’s kinda the end, right? Could it be like a vampire version of the character? I’m here for that! Or a zombie version.”

Al Roker then pressed Johansson on if she had been approached by Marvel to reprise her character and she quickly shut the discussion down, which isn’t that surprising as the studio is notorious for having their actors sign air-tight NDAs when it comes to their projects.

Though Johnansson’s Black Widow was last seen in her 2021 solo movie, the character was shown in the Disney+ animated series What If…? voiced by Lake Bell.

The What If…? series is a host of episodes that show multiverse versions of the characters, one of which showed Romanoff succumbing to a zombie outbreak and transforming into one of the undead.

So, Johansson could be hinting at an upcoming zombie version of Black Widow coming to the big screen, which would be in line with the MCU’s Multiverse Saga.

