Escaping Twin Flames is an upcoming Netflix documentary series about the online cult – ahead of its release, here’s what you need to know about where its leaders, Jeff and Shaleia Divine, are now.

What would you do for love? This is a question the followers of the Twin Flames Universe are posed with as they embark on a quest to find union with their supposed soulmate. But beneath the surface of this seemingly positive online group are the sinister stirrings of cult control: coercion, exploitation, and abuse.

Netflix is no stranger to documentaries about cults and their nefarious leaders, having produced the likes of Wild Wild Country, Waco: American Apocalypse, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, and Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator.

Now, the streaming giant is turning its attention to Twin Flames Universe helmers and couple Jeff and Shaleia Divine – here’s where they are now and what the docu-series is about.

Escaping Twin Flames: Where are Jeff and Shaleia now?

Jeff and Shaleia Divine – real names Jeff Ayan and Megan Plante – appear to still be operating Twin Flames Universe from their Michigan home. They post regularly on Instagram, including updates of their newborn, Grace Violet Divine.

Their latest social media posts show they are renovating their home. The married couple have made a huge amount of money from the Twin Flames Universe, promising those who follow their program that they will find their “ultimate lover.” As per the website, there are various packages available, ranging from $111 to $555 per session.

Netflix explains: “Twin Flames Universe is a currently active online spiritual community offering the promise of true love and companionship to its members. The leaders sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with desired partners.”

Instagram/@jefflovesshaleia Jeff and Shaleia are the founders of Twin Flames Universe

However, Jeff and Shaleia have come under scrutiny of late due to the controversial methods they adopt to coach their followers. According to the parents of those who are part of the group, as well as former Twin Flame Universe participants who left, Jeff and Shaleia identified twin flames for certain members and convinced them to cross boundaries, landing one woman with a restraining order against her and an arrest.

Other alarming behavior includes convincing members to disown their families, with devastated parents speaking out in the documentary series. But the most shocking revelation is that Jeff and Shaleia coerced certain members into changing genders and sexualities, arguing that there must be a “divine masculine” and “divine feminine” in every partnership.

According to Amazon Prime Video’s documentary series on the topic, Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames, this may be due to the fact that members were growing increasingly frustrated that after years of paying, they had not secured their twin flame. It is suggested that Jeff decided to couple up members, but due to the disproportionately female following, he and Shaleia convinced heterosexual women to be together and for some women to transition.

Prior to this, a number of investigative reports highlighted the questionable practices of Twin Flames Universe, with many followers leaving the group. However, according to Time, as of 2023, the private Facebook group has more than 40,000 members.

The couple have repeatedly rejected the allegations made against them and denied any wrongdoing. No legal action has been filed against Jeff and Shaleia at the time of writing.

What is Escaping Twin Flames about?

As per the official synopsis: “From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that former members accuse of preying on people looking for love.”

Check out the trailer below:

Speaking to Netflix, the filmmakers explained: “We were flooded with messages from people who left high-control groups after releasing our series about the NXIVM cult, and the stories of the survivors and families impacted by Twin Flames Universe emerged as the most urgent to expose.

“Escaping Twin Flames is the result of a three-year investigation into the sophisticated recruitment and indoctrination techniques employed by the leaders of this online group. We are grateful to those who courageously entrusted us with their firsthand accounts and evidence. We made this series for them and for everyone who has been manipulated or coerced without knowing it.”

The documentary series includes interviews with former members who describe how they were encouraged to stalk the supposed objects of their affection. Netflix adds: “The series also documents the efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Twin Flames.”

Escaping Twin Flames arrives on Netflix on November 8. You can check out more of our true crime coverage below:

