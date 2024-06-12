Dancing for the Devil: 7M TikTok dancer speaks out after receiving “death threats”

7M TikTok dancer Miranda Derrick has spoken out against Dancing for the Devil, claiming she’s received “death threats” from viewers after her sister Melanie Wilking and their parents appeared in the Netflix documentary.

The new true crime has remained firmly in Netflix’s Top 10 chart since arriving on the streaming service last month, with the docu-series examining the 7M talent management agency run by LA-based Shekinah Church pastor Robert Shinn.

According to former members, Shinn exerted control over his dancers, using his business and the church to run a cult.

Melanie, who was part of the Wilking Sisters TikTok dancing duo with her sister before she joined 7M, appears in Dancing for the Devil with their parents to show their efforts to get Miranda out, claiming she’s being controlled by Shinn.

However, Miranda — who is married to fellow dancer James Derrick, aka BDash — has taken to social media to deny the allegations and ask for viewers to stop harassing her online.

In a new video shared on TikTok and Instagram, she said that she and James felt safe before Dancing for the Devil, but that has all changed. “Now that this documentary is out, we feel like our lives have been put in danger,” she explained.

“We have both been followed in our cars. We have received hate mail, death threats. People have been sending us messages to commit suicide. We’ve been stalked. Someone said that if I see you on the street, I’m going to come and gut you so you better get security.

“Someone also said that if I see you walking on the sidewalk, I’m going to come and shove you in the trunk of my car. So these are just some of the messages that I’ve been receiving behind the scenes.”

Miranda went on to address her estranged family, stating, “I honestly don’t understand how my parents and my sister thought that this documentary would help me or would help our relationship in any way.”

She said they have been meeting over the past couple of years to try and “mend” their relationship, and she’s been “loving it.” But their involvement in Dancing for the Devil has made it “very difficult to continue doing that.”

“I think that my parents, my sister, have focused so much on this documentary that they’ve forgotten about working on any relationship with me. And that hurts me to say,” she continued.

“I’m going to be perfectly honest, it has been hard to post and do my content like nothing ever happened, because that’s just not the case.

“So things are a little slower and I’m not posting as much. Just bear with me. I’m getting through this. I see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I’m going to get back to posting and dancing and doing what I just absolutely love.”

Miranda finished by thanking all of the fans who have shown her support since the Netflix release, saying the kind messages “don’t go unnoticed.”

Her video arrives nearly a week after her sister Melanie gave an interview to Access Hollywood in which she acknowledged that the docu-series was a “risk” when it came to their relationship.

At the end of the interview, she shared a message to her sister, addressing a previous statement Miranda shared in which she described Dancing for the Devil as a “one-sided story.”

“I would want her to watch the documentary, because from the statement that she put out, it is very obvious that she did not,” said Melanie.

“I would want her to watch as it is so much deeper than just our family. Just educate yourself and know that we absolutely love you with all of our hearts.”

