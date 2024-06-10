Netflix fans launch petition against Dancing for the Devil’s Robert Shinn

Following the release of Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, a petition has been launched against Robert Shinn — and it’s already received thousands of signatures.

The new true crime docu-series has maintained its number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 chart, delving into the world of social media dancing and the talent management company 7M Films.

The firm is run by Shinn, the pastor of the Shekinah Church in Los Angeles, who has been accused of manipulating his TikTok dancers, coercing them into donating a large portion of their earnings to the church.

But long before 7M, Shinn was allegedly acting in a manner similar to a cult leader through his religion, with sisters Melanie and Priscylla Lee joining the church in 2001.

In Dancing for the Devil, they claim that while things were normal at first, it got to the point where the pastor controlled their every move. Although Melanie fled in 2011, Priscylla stayed, accusing Shinn of sexually abusing her.

She finally broke free during the docu-series production, with the sisters reuniting for the first time in years.

Although there are active lawsuits and counter-claims involving Shinn with former members of his church and 7M dancers, they don’t represent criminal charges. Now, viewers of Dancing for the Devil are calling for the police to get involved.

A change.org petition titled ‘Investigate Robert Shinn for His Crimes’ has been launched, and has already received nearly 9,000 of its 10,000 signatures goal.

Launched by a group called Stop Culting, the petition is directed at the Los Angeles Police Department, Tacoma Police Department, and Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

It reads, “Robert, pastor of Shekinah Church, a man that is allegedly brainwashing women and men using the fear of hell at his church. He claims to be a pastor and a ‘Man of God’, and women came forward and stated that he sexually assaulted them.

“Also, allegedly, he controls all of his church members through their finances and communal housing. Each member has a mentor and they must ‘die to their self’ to prove loyalty to Robert, the ‘Man of God’.”

Change.org Thousands of people have signed the petition

The group went on to say it’s “time for justice,” adding, “We cannot allow someone who preys on vulnerable individuals under the guise of religion to continue these heinous acts without consequence.

“Sign this petition to demand that law enforcement in Los Angeles, CA, and Pacoima, CA take immediate action to open an investigation for Robert Shinn and his crimes.”

Although authorities have faced criticism from Netflix viewers for not stepping in, sources told TMZ last week that Shinn was investigated by the police, but the charges were ultimately dropped.

According to the insiders, two sexual battery cases were filed against Shinn in August 2023, one of which was allegedly by former 7M member Kylie Douglas.

However, they claim that the L.A. City Attorney’s Office rejected the cases in April 2024 due to “insufficient evidence and a significant delay in reporting as the reasons for not bringing any charges.”

