Is Dear Child in English on Netfix?

Dear Child, the hit German thriller, is one of the biggest shows on Netflix right now – but is it available in English? Here’s what you need to know about watching the series.

While other shows like One Piece, Virgin River, Band of Brothers, and Wrestlers have enjoyed great success on Netflix since dropping this month, Dear Child has pretty much beaten them all, holding its number one spot on the top 10 chart despite stiff competition.

Based on Romy Hausmann’s bestselling novel of the same name, the six-part mini-series follows the fallout of a mysterious woman’s escape from captivity as investigators dig into the truth of her disappearance 13 years earlier.

While it continues to attract millions of viewers across the world, some may be curious to know if the series is in English, subtitled, or if there’s the option to have dubbing – so, here’s what we know.

Is Dear Child in English on Netflix?

Dear Child is presented in German with English subtitles by default, but you can change your Netflix settings so you can hear the English dub.

It’s really simple to change your audio and subtitle settings: all you need to do is press play on Dear Child and select the button at the bottom of your screen that looks like a little dialogue box. You’ll then be presented with the option to change your audio to English, meaning you’ll hear the dubbed version of dialogue, and select English subtitles or closed captions if you haven’t already. See the below image so you know you’re in the right place:

Netflix

Of course, you may not be interested in changing your settings to the English dub, or even the subtitles. If you want to watch it in German with no subtitles, that’s easy enough, and the dubbing options are extensive, including French, Spanish, Italian, and Japanese.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “Lena lives in complete isolation in a highly secured home with the two children Hannah and Jonathan. They eat their meals, go to the toilet and to bed at precisely prescribed times.

“As soon as he enters the room, they line up to show their hands. They do everything he says. Until the young woman manages to escape. After a near fatal car accident, she is hospitalized, accompanied by Hannah.”

You can find out a bit more about Dear Child here and check out our breakdown of the show’s cast and characters here.