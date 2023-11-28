Frybread Face and Me has racked up stellar reviews since dropping on Netflix. So what is the movie about and why do critics love it so much?

November was a big month for Netflix subscribers, with several high-profile movie and streaming series titles hitting the platform.

On the film side of things, David Fincher and Michael Fassbender collaboration The Killer arrived to positive reviews on November 10. Meanwhile, new shows like Squid Game: The Challenge have likewise kept viewers tuning in.

Then there’s Frybread Face and Me: a coming-of-age drama that’s steadily been building buzz since its Netflix debut on November 24.

What is Frybread Face and Me about? Netflix movie explained

Frybread Face and Me tells the story of two cousins, Benny (Keir Tallman) and Dawn/Frybread Face (Charley Hogan), who spend the summer of 1990 together on a Navajo reservation.

In terms of the actual plot, it’s not a particularly dense film. Yet writer-director Billy Luther nevertheless manages to wring enough humor and heartbreak from Frybread Face and Me’s simple set-up to make queuing it up on Netflix worthwhile.

You’ll also likely appreciate Frybread Face and Me’s wider cast of characters. Aside from its titular duo, the movie gets considerable mileage out of Sarah H. Natani’s Grandma, Martin Sensmeier’s Uncle Marvin, and Kahara Hodges’s Aunt Lucy.

Taika Waititi completists shouldn’t ignore Frybread Face and Me, either. The Kiwi filmmaker has an executive producer credit on the production, so it’s technically part of his filmography. If nothing else, streaming Frybread Face and Me on Netflix will kill time until Waititi’s next directorial effort drops.

What are critics saying about Frybread Face and Me?

That’s hardly the only reason to add Frybread Face and Me to your Netflix watchlist, though. The movie’s 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating is a good excuse, too. Here’s what critics are saying.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Angie Han opined that “what Frybread Face and Me lacks in drama, it makes up for in a boundless affection for its characters.” She added: “Benny and Dawn’s minor adventures yield a sweet, gentle drama that runs deeper than it might appear at first.”

Variety‘s Lisa Kennedy agreed and praised Luther’s “affable and insightful foray into fiction storytelling.” Kennedy also singled out Hogan for particular praise, branding the young actor “deeply watchable.”

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.